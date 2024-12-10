'The Gorge' Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy starrer promises to be an intense, edge-of-your-seat experience

Here's everything you need to know about upcoming survival thriller film 'The Gorge'

On Saturday, December 7, Apple TV released the trailer of ‘The Gorge’, an upcoming survival thriller film starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead. The trailer revolves around two highly trained operatives tasked to protect the world from a threat lurking in a mysterious canyon.

The filming of the Apple Original film began in March 2023 in London. With almost two years in production, the film is ready to reach our screens soon. If survival drama and nail-biting thrill is something that intrigues you, here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Gorge’

What is the plot of 'The Gorge'?

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller in 'The Gorge' (Apple TV+)

The trailer shows Miles Teller’s Levi and Anya Taylor-Joy’s Drasa stationed in guard towers opposite to each other. It is a classified location and their task is to disconnect from the entire world and keep an undisclosed evil concealed in the gorge between both towers.

Both of them are initially forbidden to contact each other. However, being isolated takes a toll on them and they finally communicate and form a connection while uncovering the secrets of the gorge and defending against the unknown evil. This secret assignment tests their physical and mental strength in a thrilling adventure.

The official synopsis reads, "Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within."

Who stars in 'The Gorge'?

Miles Teller

Miles Teller will play the lead role in 'The Gorge' (Getty Images)

Miles Teller is popularly known for playing Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Watching him excel in action and superhero films like 'Fantastic Fours', we are eager to see him as a sharp operative in 'The Gorge'. In the Apple TV+ series, the 37-year-old actor will appear as Levi.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy takes up an action role for Apple TV+'s 'The Gorge' (Apple TV+)

In 2024, Anya Taylor-Joy impressed the audience with her role in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'. Next year, she will appear in a stunning role of Drasa in Apple TV+'s 'The Gorge'. The 28-year-old Florida based actress is popular for her work in 'Peaky Blinders' and 'The Queen's Gambit'.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver has joined the cast of 'The Gorge' for a pivotal role (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Sigourney Weaver, known for her role in the 'Ghostbusters' films and 'Avatar' film series, will be playing a pivotal role in 'The Gorge'. The details of her character are not yet revealed but knowing her extensive work in sci-fi and thriller genre, we are excited to see what new she brings to the table this time.

When and where to watch 'The Gorge'?

Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Gorge' (Apple TV+)

'The Gorge' has a runtime of 2 hours and 7 minutes. Directed by Scott Derrickson, the film is skipping its theatrical release and will be released directly on OTT.

Fans can watch 'The Gorge' exclusively on Apple TV+ from Febryary 14, 2025 onwards. Subscription to Apple TV+ starts at $9.99/month.

'The Gorge' trailer