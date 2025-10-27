Sydney Sweeney finally spills the beans on ‘James Bond’ 26 casting rumors: ‘I think I’d have…’

The 'Euphoria' star also revealed her choice character to play if she lands a role in James Bond 26

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney addressed the speculations and rumors surrounding a potential Bond girl role in James Bond 26. The Australian actress has been in the spotlight to play the part since Amazon's Jeff Bezos reportedly wants to make it happen. At the time of writing, there is no official announcement, but Sweeney had her take on the buzz.

Speaking to Variety, "I can’t. [Seven-second pause.] I don’t know. [Ten-second pause.] To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it," she said." When asked if she would be interested, the 'Anyone But You' star added, "Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond."

Sweeney as a Bond Girl comes after rumored plot leaks of the next movie that did the rounds on social media. The Sun reported that Bond's new nemesis would be artificial intelligence, and that drew quite the reactions from fans. “This is the first Bond of the AI era, and the plot is going to reflect that. Writers are going to have some fun. This next Bond movie has to feel bold, fresh, and relevant — especially after such a long break," the report said.

While this is still a rumor, the new Bond films are yet to get any level of concrete updates on the plot, cast, and release dates. Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' (2021) was the last James Bond film. In March this year, Amazon MGM announced that producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have been tapped to produce the next Bond film.

As for Sweeney, she will next be seen as a boxer in Christy Martin's biopic. She will be playing the titular character. The official synopsis reads, "Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia--until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster)."

"But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it--confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin's story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one's life."

'Christy' releases on November 7, 2026, in cinemas.