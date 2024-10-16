'Murder in a Small Town' reunites two iconic 'Smallville' stars and it's the highlight of the week

FOX's 'Murder in a Small Town' just delivered a dose of nostalgia by reuniting two actors from DC's superhero teen drama 'Smallville'

Contains spoilers for 'Murder in a Small Town'

OTTAWA, CANADA: FOX's latest whodunit show 'Murder in a Small Town' keeps delivering new surprises every week. Episode 3 made strong buzz among fans as it featured 'Castle' fame Stana Katic in a cameo role. This week, the show stunned viewers with yet another guest appearance and it's the best thing we could have asked for.

'Murder in a Small Town' Episode 4 reunites Kristin Kreuk and Erica Durance, the beloved 'Smallville' alums. Although Smallville wrapped up in 2011 after an impressive ten-year run, seeing these two stars together again is a nostalgic treat for fans. "The queens of Smallville are back!" rejoiced an excited fan on X.

The queens of Smallville are back! 😌❤ — Payton Andreadakis (@PAndreadakis) October 15, 2024

All about Erica Durance's role in 'Murder in a Small Town'

Kristin Kreuk and Erica Durance in 'Murder in a Small Town' (Fox/@kaileyschwerman)

In Episode 4 of 'Murder in a Small Town', Erica Durance takes on the role of Emma O’Brea. She is Cassandra Mitchell's (Kristin Kreuk) childhood friend who comes into the spotlight after her husband goes missing and her home turns into a crime scene. As the investigation begins, Cassandra and Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) begin to discover the dark secrets of Emma's troubled marriage.

Durance plays a woman who always wanted to portray her marriage as picture-perfect because her mother expected nothing less than perfection. Even though her husband was unhappy in the marriage, she refrained from getting a divorce, leading Charlie to fake his own death. The character of Emma is multi-layered. On the one hand, she keeps up the appearance of being a happy woman, while on the other hand, she suffers from childhood trauma.

Durance nailed the role of Emma, portraying her emotional outbreak when her life fell apart and she couldn't keep up with the appearances.

Will Erica Durance appear in further episodes of 'Murder in a Small Town'?

Erica Durance in a still from 'Murder in a Small Town' (@fox)

Who doesn't love reunions? Seeing Kreuk and Durance share the screen again is nothing short of a nostalgic delight. In 'Smallville', the characters Lana Lang and Lois Lane did not share many scenes together, as they were frequently depicted as rivals. However, witnessing them years later in a completely different setting and as friends is quite refreshing.

Unfortunately, this reunion was short-lived. Durance won't be appearing in upcoming episodes of 'Murder in a Small Town'. The Fox series focuses on a new case every week and the one revolving around Emma's life was wrapped within the same episode.

'Murder in a Small Town' Episode 4 is available to stream on Hulu