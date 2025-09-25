Kevin O’Leary says one factor could make ‘Shark Tank’ Season 17 its most profitable yet, but there’s a catch

The latest season of 'Shark Tank' brings billionaire Sharks, bold entrepreneurs, high-stakes deals, and the drama of an uncertain economy

The doors of the Tank have opened once again. ‘Shark Tank’ has returned for its 17th season, and with it comes a fresh wave of entrepreneurs hoping their ideas can secure the backing of some of the savviest investors on television. This year, however, promises to look and feel a little different. According to the Sharks themselves, the current economic landscape is reshaping the way pitches unfold, how negotiations play out, and even the way the Sharks view the value of each deal. Kevin O’Leary, who has been on the show since its earliest days, believes the conditions outside the tank are creating one of the most standout seasons in recent memory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank (@sharktankabc)

Speaking ahead of the premiere, he described how the uncertainty of today’s economy is influencing entrepreneurs’ strategies. As quoted by 6abc, O’Leary explained, “This season may be one of the most prolific in ‘Shark Tank’s’ history because of the unique situation of the economy right now." Robert Herjavec, another longtime Shark, pointed out that unpredictability often drives innovation. He stated, “Entrepreneurs don't know what tomorrow is gonna look like, and that instability is making them lower expectations, which means better deals for us.” While the show’s familiar faces remain at the center of the action, the new season is also drawing attention for its lineup of guest Sharks.

Among them is Rashaun Williams, a venture capitalist and limited partner with the Atlanta Falcons. He is no stranger to 'Shark Tank' after a guest appearance last year. Williams suggested, “It's just more competition, better entrepreneurs, Sharks are better, they've got more money in their pockets, so it's a great season.” Another returning guest, jewelry designer and philanthropist Kendra Scott, expressed similar excitement. Having previously sat in the 'Shark Tank' chair, she said, “I'm more excited about this season, really, than any other seasons I've been on before, so get ready to watch.”

Alongside Williams and Scott, this season brings in several other high-profile guest investors, as reported by Variety. Among them is Allison Ellsworth, founder and chief brand officer of the popular beverage brand Poppi. Joining her are Chip and Joanna Gaines, the powerhouse couple behind Magnolia. The technology and venture capital space is represented by Alexis Ohanian, a well-known investor and the co-founder of Reddit. Other big names include Michael Strahan, the ‘Good Morning America’ co-anchor and co-founder of SMAC, and Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Inc., whose leadership in the spirits industry has made her a trailblazer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank (@sharktankabc)

Of course, fans can still expect to see the core panel of Sharks who have become fixtures of the series. Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Herjavec, and O’Leary are all back. They are ready to critique, negotiate, and sometimes clash as they compete for the best opportunities. The season kicked off on Wednesday, September 24, on ABC, with new episodes streaming the following day on Hulu. And if the Sharks are right, this could be the season that sets a new standard for just how powerful and unpredictable ‘Shark Tank’ can be.