Is Sazz Pataki really dead? New clues and suspects in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 raise intrigue

Despite being shot in Charles's apartment, Sazz Pataki's body wasn't found, fueling speculation in Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Only Murders in the Building'

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Only Murders in the Building' takes its mystery to new heights in Season 4. This time, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are investigating the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who may have been accidentally shot by an unknown assassin targeting Charles. Season 3's finale ended with Sazz collapsing on the floor in Charles's apartment after a bullet came through the kitchen window and struck her.

However, Season 4 kicks off with a twist. When the podcaster trio returns to the apartment, we expect them to find Sazz Pataki's lifeless body. However, that never happened. Instead, Sazz's body was moved and burnt in the building's incinerator. The discovery leaves the trio and the viewers with several questions including what happened to Sazz and who might be the culprit.

Why Sazz Pataki may not be the actual target in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/@patrickharbron)

Fans of the show, along with our investigator trio, have plenty of reasons to suspect that Sazz Pataki wasn't the actual target. It's possible she was mistaken for Charles when the sniper fired the bullet. Firstly, the sniper targeted Charles's apartment. Secondly, since Sazz was Charles's body double, her presence might have confused the assassin in the dark. But there's an unsettling feeling because her body was never found. Howard Morris's new dog, Gravey, led them to the incinerator, where they found ashes.

But how did the trio conclude that the ashes belonged to Sazz? Well, there comes another clue. Charles found the Bulgaria-made metal joints in the ashes. These belonged to Sazz who had replaced her joints following multiple injuries over her career as a stunt woman.

Who killed Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Steve Martin and Jane Lynch in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

For now, we can assume that Sazz was indeed killed in the show. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are currently suspecting the residents of West Tower, including the Sauce family, Stink Eye Joe, the Christmas guy, and Dudenoff.

Jan, who was previously convicted of a murder in the previous season, is also a suspect. She broke out of the prison around the same time when her ex-lover Sazz was killed. However, she's most likely not the killer this season. At this point, viewers are as in the dark as the trio, but the mystery leaves plenty of room for speculation.

Podcaster trio may have gotten it all wrong in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

If Westie was a killer, he would be too stupid to fire the bullet from his home. Since the bullet came from outside, the Westies automatically became the initial target. 'Only Murders in the Building' is known for its gripping mystery and unexpected killers. Keeping in mind the show's legacy, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver might be looking in the wrong direction. All they need is to take a step backward and look at the bigger picture.

This time, the killer would be the one they least suspect. Could it be the movie producers who want to adapt their podcasts? A new murder in the building will likely generate more buzz for the film. Or did they ask Sazz to fake her death in exchange for hefty money? Or has someone kidnapped her and placed her metal joints in the incinerator to distract the trio?

And let's not forget the new characters this season. Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria are playing themselves. They are signed by the big production house to play Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in the upcoming movie. They may have a larger role to play, especially Eugene Levy, who seems particularly obsessed with Charles and might have seen Sazz as a rival.

Two episodes of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 are currently available to stream on Hulu.