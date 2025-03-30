Nikki Glaser looks unrecognizable in throwback photos from 'The Tonight Show' — 16 years apart

Hollywood is a tough place to survive, and many celebrities go under the knife to prolong their careers. While most celebrities keep mum about their procedures, Nikki Glaser is an exception. The comedian recently shared a 16-year-old photo of herself, where she looks almost unrecognizable. Additionally, she also opened up about her plans to go under the knife and openly supported the use of Ozempic during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show'.

Nikki Glaser performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of her Bang It Out tour as part of the Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

Glaser recently shocked fans by sharing throwback photos of herself alongside her recent appearance, as reported by Page Six. The comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 26, to post a side-by-side collage of herself on 'The Tonight Show' in January 2009 and her latest appearance on Monday, March 24. In the 16-year-old photo, taken when Glaser was just 24 and starting in the entertainment industry, she appeared almost unrecognizable. Now 40, Glaser shared a striking contrast between her first 'The Tonight Show' appearance and her latest, sharing her evolution over the years.

In her 2009 appearance, Glaser wore a strapless black dress, black sweater, and black boots while sporting a side-parted hairstyle for her debut with then-host Jay Leno. On her recent appearance with Jimmy Fallon, Glaser opted for a sleek black suit with her blonde hair styled in a middle part. She later switched into a mini silver dress and stilettos. Fans were quick to praise her transformation, with one commenting, "Ok, ok... you've become a goddamn smoke show. We see you," while another said, "But also, I've followed you for a while, and it's always been about what you said, not how you looked. I'm happy you have both now. But tell us how to do it!" Another said, "Well...you look fabulous! Tell us your secrets!" Another remarked, "Who all love thicc Nikki, give this a like."

During the chat, Glaser openly joked with Fallon about her future plans for plastic surgery, revealing she's set on getting a facelift in August 2026 and isn't concerned about any criticism. "I'm gonna do it. I have no problem with that," she declared, as per EXTRA. Sharing about the importance of subtlety, she quipped, "You've got to do it subtly, so they go, 'What’s she doing?' and you can just go, 'Just meditating more. I'm doing the type of meditation that removes your eyelid skin.' That's what they say. 'I'm drinking more water. I'm just working on my gut health, so my brow has been lowered 2 inches.'"

Glaser went on to call plastic surgery "a wise investment," while also candidly addressing the stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures, acknowledging both the societal judgment and the reality of beauty privilege. "There's kind of a stigma around getting face work or investing in your beauty and doing all these procedures," she explained. "And there is maybe a little bit of a sadness to it, but I kind of also am like, 'Well, it makes my life better.'"

She further said, "People treat you better when you’re hotter. It's just a fact. It's a sad fact of life." She also expressed her strong support for Ozempic, dismissing criticism, saying, "I'm like, 'Do it. I have no judgment, and the shame is only from thin people who want you to stay fat; like, that's really where it's coming from. They just go, 'No, you're stealing medicine from diabetics who need it.' Like, that's their excuse."