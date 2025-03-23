Jimmy Fallon looked uncomfortable after Madonna turned an innocent game into a raunchy mess

Madonna knows how to grab attention with either her wild antics or confessions during a live interview. In 2022, she returned to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to make it a night to remember with her remark, "This interview is going to be all about flirtation and seduction." Fallon was visibly left red-faced with humiliation when the 'Material Girl' hitmaker took the golden opportunity to straddle him and ride his back while pretending to whip him after he lost out on a 'dirty word game' during the segment.

Madonna was stuck on the word 'seduction' from the get-go. "You said you wanted to play this thing with me where we..," Fallon murmured with a pack of flashcards in his hand when he was cut off by the pop diva. "Yeah, I want to play all kinds of games with you. But for now—I told you, seduction," she blurted, making the television host blush with embarrassment. "This is every letter of the alphabet on these cards. But you wanted me to shuffle this around, and then we'll pick one and then just say the first word that comes to our mind and then analyze each other?" Fallon explained the simple rules of the game. "Don't censor yourself. And I'm not going to, either," Madonna bossed him.

Jimmy Fallon and Madonna at the Facebook office on March 24, 2012, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

The first letter that she picked was a 'P,' and instantly Madonna answered, "OMG, I have to P," then added a cuss word silently, making the audience go wild with laughter. "This is insane, by the way," Fallon screamed and buried his face. The late-night host ironically got the alphabet 'J' as his first name initial. Next, "Jimmy," the comedian reacted astounded. Madonna gets 'R' next, and she answers, "Revolting." "What's revolting?" Fallon asked, "Ignorance," she instantly quipped. The veteran host then got an 'X' and went for "Madam X," referring to Madonna's 2019 studio album. The Queen of Pop remained unimpressed and answered, "X-rated." She then picked up 'H' and screamed, "Hoe."

Fallon then blamed the 'Like a Prayer' singer for turning the fun game into a raunchy segment. "What in the world is going on? This is unbelievable. You're doing this on purpose. God keeps giving me these provocative letters. I swear I'm not. This is all random. Look at all these. These are all random letters. I'm not doing this on purpose," Madonna light-heartedly protested. Fallon then hilariously yelled out "Mommy" for the alphabet 'M,' making Madonna roll her eyes. He continued with 'W,' and the 'Hung Up' singer answered, "Wet." Towards the end of their banter, Fallon produced the alphabet 'I' and yelled "Iconic," while Madonna replied, "Idiot."

As per Uproxx, at that moment Fallon threw his hands up in the air as a sign of mock defeat and lay face down on the floor. Seizing the moment, Madonna straddled the comic, causing him to cover his face in embarrassment. Fans couldn't help but feel for Fallon. "People don't give Jimmy enough credit for just how welcoming and accommodating he is to his guests," a viewer praised. "I watched this interview with friends, and everyone thought it was painful, weird, and painfully weird," a fan agreed. "Jimmy was a boss in how he just let Madonna do her thing and acted like everything was great and okay. Kudos to Jimmy," an online user gushed. The interview has since garnered over a million views.