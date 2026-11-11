Is Wanda alive? ‘VisionQuest’ post-credit scene drops game-changing MCU twist

‘VisionQuest’ confirms whether Wanda is alive in the MCU

'VisionQuest' fans were expecting a shocking finale, but nothing could have prepared them for the post-credit scene. The season finale, titled 'Forever', followed Vision (Paul Bettany) as he came to terms with Wanda's death, while trying to save the world from Ultron (James Spader). Marvel fans know that in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', Darkhold corrupts everyone's favorite anti-hero, who puts reality at stake to reunite with her sons. Ultimately, she breaks away from Darkhold's control and, to defeat the entity, loses her life under the rubble of Mount Wundagore. During his meeting with the Synthetic Man, 'White Vision' confronts the fact that his abandonment led to Wanda's downfall.

A still of Wanda from 'Doctor Strange 2' (Image Source: Marvel Entertainment)

Vision's mourning of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in the finale suggests that, for all intents and purposes, Scarlet Witch is dead. A similar message was delivered by 'Agatha All Along.' However, Vision made fans hopeful again when he tells Tommy that "it stands to reason" they all might "say 'hello' again, when his son asks him about Scarlet Witch's survival. Turns out a reunion could be on the cards. In the post-credits scene, it is revealed that Wanda survived the ruin at the end of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) arrived just in time to save her.

A still from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Marvel)

Doctor Doom finds Wanda in the rubble. He then said, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine." The show ends with Wanda opening her eyes. This all but confirms that Wanda is one of the Latverian Witches who will help Doctor Doom to create Battleworld. This also implies she's been alive for some time, but hasn't contacted her family, which suggests she is trapped somewhere. Her fate will likely be revealed in the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

A still of Wanda from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Disney+)

In the 'Avengers: The Children's Crusade' comic book storyline, Wanda nearly marries Doom due to losing her memories. Her children, Wiccan and Speed, rescue her, but Doom still steals her powers and wreaks havoc in the universe. MCU's Scarlet Witch may also have lost her memories. Hence, she is away from her family. 'Avengers: Doomsday' is releasing in theaters worldwide on December 18. All episodes of 'VisionQuest' are now streaming on Disney+.