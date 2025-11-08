‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ finally gets nationwide theatrical release — with new anime sequence

Tarantino’s ultimate revenge saga resurfaces after decades, but this time, ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ comes with unseen footage and a deadly twist.

‘Kill Bill’ fans, get ready to cross another item off your cinematic bucket list because Quentin Tarantino’s long-awaited ‘The Whole Bloody Affair’ is officially heading to theaters. Lionsgate has dropped a brand-new trailer for the four-hour epic cut that fuses ‘Kill Bill’ Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 into one seamless, blood-soaked revenge saga. Clocking in at 281 minutes (with a built-in 15-minute intermission), this version is the ultimate director’s vision of the story that changed action cinema in the early 2000s. And for the first time ever, audiences will get to see it on the big screen across North America.

The newly restored edition includes an exclusive, never-before-seen anime sequence that expands the mythology of ‘Kill Bill.’ What makes this release even more exciting is that it’s not just a re-edit of the two movies, the film will feature an entirely new, never-before-seen anime sequence, as shown in the trailer. For fans who have memorized every sword swing and revenge monologue, this addition brings something fresh to dissect. As per Variety, Lionsgate will release ‘The Whole Bloody Affair’ on December 5, with screenings planned in all major U.S. and Canadian markets.

Select venues will also host limited 35mm and 70mm showings, evoking the retro cinema experience Tarantino himself champions. It’s believed the studio struck fresh film prints specifically for this rollout. This marks the first official theatrical release of ‘The Whole Bloody Affair,’ a version that has been the stuff of legend for nearly two decades. The combined cut first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, projected from Tarantino’s personal print complete with French subtitles. Since then, screenings have been rare and event-like. The most recent being last year at Tarantino’s own Vista Theatre in Los Angeles, where his original Cannes print was shown to sold-out crowds.

Originally, ‘Kill Bill’ was conceived as one massive feature. However, due to its sprawling runtime, Tarantino split it into two parts. They were released six months apart, in October 2003 and April 2004. Together, the volumes grossed over $330 million worldwide, with Uma Thurman’s portrayal of The Bride becoming one of the most iconic action performances in modern film history. For those new to the saga, the revenge epic follows The Bride (Thurman), as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. She’s a former assassin left for dead by her ex-lover and boss, Bill (David Carradine).

After awakening from a coma, she begins a brutal mission to eliminate the members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, one by one, before facing Bill himself in a final, unforgettable showdown. Fans who’ve waited nearly two decades to see Tarantino’s full, uncut vision on the big screen will finally get their chance this winter. Between its restored footage, rare anime sequence, and old-school film projection options, ‘Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair’ is going to be the definitive way to experience Tarantino’s blood-soaked masterpiece, exactly as he always intended.