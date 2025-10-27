Quentin Tarantino set to return to acting after almost 30 years in his biggest role yet

Quentin Tarantino's acting credits include a majority of cameos in his cult-classic flicks.

Quentin Tarantino returns, but this time for an acting stint. The iconic director will now star alongside Simon Pegg, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Liam Hellmann, and Lizzy McAlpine in 'Only What We Carry'. The role is also the biggest in his career in 30 years.

'Only What We Can Carry' was shot in Deauville, France, and, according to Variety, filming took place over six days at the end of September. With a small budget and improvised performances, the outlet labeled it a "wild shoot". No official release date has been listed at the time of writing.

It's worth noting that Tarantino's acting credits include a majority of cameos in his cult-classic flicks. He's appeared as himself often, and the roles essayed in other series and movies have mostly been smaller parts. The latest comes after he announced his tenth and final film, but ended up shelving the project after concluding that it was very similar to his 2019 film, 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. In related news, his electric 'Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair', which combines Volumes 1 and 2, will have its first nationwide theatrical release in December later this year.

The official synopsis reads, "Set against the windswept coast of Normandy, the experimental film stars Pegg as Julian Johns, a once-formidable instructor whose former student Charlotte Levant (Boutella) returns home to face the ghosts of her past. Joining them are Quentin Tarantino as John Percy, Julian’s old friend whose sudden arrival stirs long-buried truths; Charlotte Gainsbourg as Josephine Chabrol, Charlotte’s protective sister; Liam Hellmann as Vincent, a restless artist caught between love and loyalty and Lizzy McAlpine, making her film debut as Jacqueline, a young aspiring dancer whose presence forces everyone to confront the weight of what they’ve left behind."

Pegg expressed his excitement for the project, saying, "Creatively speaking, working on ‘Only What We Carry’ was like going back to school. It was an incredibly fulfilling and enjoyable experience in the tradition of Eric Rohmer and Mike Leigh, with a group of truly amazing people."

Director Jamie Adams seconded this: "It’s always been a dream of mine to shoot an Eric Rohmer-styled picture in Normandy, a dream that included collaborating with an exceptional international ensemble cast and crew. It turns out by embracing the freedoms of independent cinema, that dream has come true, I’m forever grateful to the cast and crew of ‘Only What We Carry’ for this moment."

Watch this space for more updates on 'Only What We Can Carry'.