‘The Voice’ coaches were convinced it was a girl singing — until they turned their chairs: ‘Are you...’

This ‘Voice’ audition had the judges scratching their heads after they thought the voice belonged to someone else entirely

'The Voice' blind auditions are one of the best parts of the show, as you get to see the coaches go head-to-head as they battle it out to bring the best talent to their team. Something similar happened during the Blind Audition of Kevin James Graham on 'The Voice' Season 26. Graham stunned the coaches with his raspy yet soaring voice, something that sounded reminiscent of a classic ’90s rock frontman. His voice had such a high vocal range that the judges were dumbfounded as to what kind of contestant they had. At one point in the performance, Michael Bublé even asked if the person performing is a young individual.

However, as Graham's vocals crescendoed, Reba McEntire just couldn't help herself as she slammed the button, turning her chair to claim Graham for her team. It's as though Graham's excitement for the chair turn was reflected in his vocals. The moment Reba pressed the button, Graham continued to sing in a high pitch as his vocals elevated even higher. Bublé clearly had second thoughts about claiming Graham, as he wandered his hand around the button, Reba seized the moment along with Graham himself for her team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

As Graham's performance finally came to a close and the coaches finally turned to witness who the beautiful voice belonged to, they were dumbfounded. Reba, still surprised, asked Graham, "Do you always get this reaction when you sing?" Graham hilariously replied, "It's a similar vein of 'You look like that?' It was a gift, and then you make it work." Gwen Stefani then added, complimenting Graham for his unique voice, "I'm watching [Reba] the whole time, and she just finally at the very end [slammed the button], then she saw it wasn't the girl she was looking for." Everyone erupted into laughter as Stefani continued, "Are you a professional singer?" Graham hilariously replied, "I just like to think so."

Graham then continued to talk about his musical accomplishments. "I do a lot for the Boston Red Sox, I do pregame performances. I've done the national anthem at Fenway, which has been a blessing to me." Michael Bublé was left astonished, as reported NBC, as he said, “I kept yelling at Gwen, ‘Is that a minor?’ Either that is a female or a young dude. You tripped me right up." Snoop Dogg shared a similar sentiment but had a different feeling about not pressing the button.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin James Graham (@kjinstagraham)

He said, “This is why I’m mad. I was looking for a male singer, and I didn’t push the button because I thought you was a damn woman! You fooled me, man! And then Reba went and did it.” Snoop then went on to congratulate Graham for joining Reba's team. Reba, on the other hand, couldn’t contain her excitement. As reported by iHeart, she stated, “Kevin was just wailing, man, just doing so good...I’m so glad I got him,” said Reba.