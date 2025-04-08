'The Voice' judges thought it was just another audition until they turned around and saw who it was

'The Voice' judges were in for a jaw-dropping surprise during the 2014 blind auditions when a pop icon took the stage

Mariah Carey turned 'The Voice' 2014 blind auditions into a winter wonderland with her iconic rendition of 'All I Want for Christmas'. The self-professed 'Christmas Queen' surprised the coaches by singing an opera version of her hit track. The 'Obsessed' singer kept Shakira, Gwen Stefani, and Christina Aguilera guessing at the beginning with her high notes, the coaches remained puzzled whether to initiate the famous 'turn' the chair moment for the diva. Stefani ended up being the first coach to press the button, followed by Shakira, however, Aguilera did not turn her seat until the end nor expressed any kind of excitement over the act.

This is not the first time Carey has come to Serenade, she made a comeback on the talent reality show in 2018 as a mega mentor and producer. Kelly Clarkson lauded Carey as her "key advisor", "I'm freaking out. I talk a lot. I'm talking more now, I think. I'm nervous," she added. "We got Mariah freaking Carey," Blake Shelton reacted. "Yo, you guys, it's Mariah Carey," Adam Levine remarked. "She's so big. You don't even need to say Mariah Carey. You just got to say, Mariah," Levine gushed. I have to say this. (0:23) This is, like, my favorite voice moment ever. Clarkson went on to call her "the best mega-mentor." Jennifer Hudson confessed to experiencing goosebumps, "It's very few stars that just leave you breathless. That's what Mariah Carey did to me," she admitted.

Mariah Carey during the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in President's Park on December 6, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Paul Morigi)

As Clarkson gaped in amazement, Carey offered advice to the contestants, "Yes. I'm sitting there taking her advice while she's talking to them, like I'm in some kind of Mariah Carey course," Clarkson joked. "It feels like yesterday. I was a backup singer, traveling around, doing stuff, just starting," Carey recalled referring to her incredible journey. Team Shelton labeled her "an Avenger." "I always thought she was just like an Avenger, like somebody you see on TV," Shelton complimented. Levine addressed her as the "best vocalist", Hudson christened her as "one of her heroes."

I’ve never let cameras into my musical oasis before—but that’s all about to change. My class on the voice as an instrument is coming soon to @MasterClass. Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/ZMCqFr6IlH — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 24, 2022

"Mariah Carey is also a rad human that actually cares, is investing in all these performances, giving like amazing notes because she's also a producer. Of course, she does all things. They got advice from Mariah Carey," Clarkson put in while concluding the special segment. During his interaction, Shelton confessed that he was feeling a bit low because he had his time on 'The Voice' was limited. "How are you feeling about everything?" Carey inquired. "I'm depressed because you're leaving," he admitted. "I know, it's going to be tough, but somehow I think you're going to be fine," the 'Emotions' singer consoled him before parting.

In 2020 Carey performed her single hit 'Love Takes Time' on 'The Voice' blind auditions, for the first time all four coaches turned their chairs in a moment of the surprise reveal. When Levine and Clarkson discovered that Carey had been enthralling them with her voice, they were left bewildered. Throughout the show, many contestants have tried to score a team by rendering Carey's famous songs.