‘AGT’ fans say this Golden Buzzer pick is overrated — and they might have a point: ‘Solid singer, but...’

While the judges loved Jourdan Blue, fans are calling out ‘AGT’ for overhyping yet another singer

‘AGT’ fans are a tough crowd, especially when it comes to singers. However, the 20th season of the show kicked off with two Golden Buzzer moments, one of which featured singer Jourdan Blue. In the premiere episode, which aired on Tuesday, May 27, the 23-year-old Louisiana street performer blew away the live audience and the judges with his cover of ‘Breakeven’ by The Script. Blue’s flawless performance prompted judge Howie Mandel to give him the coveted Golden Buzzer, sending him straight to the live shows. Although Blue's singing talents and impeccable vocals were appreciated, some thought he was overhyped.

“Jordan blue is overrated,” one Reddit user wrote. “Hoping he doesn't win, but he'll still surely make the Finals,” a second social media user added. Another fan thought that the TT boys deserved a Golden Buzzer instead of Blue. The acrobatic duo from Ethiopia did an insane number of flips at high speed while maintaining their balance. “He’s a solid singer, but nothing more. I personally like his vocal style, but it isn’t as unique as the judges and many online commentators are making it seem,” another internet user wrote.

Another controversial contestant was last season’s Richard Goodall. The 55-year-old singer reached pretty far in the competition while fans debated that he should have been eliminated long ago. One Reddit user compared Blue to the season 19 contestant and wrote, “He's this years Richard Goodall imo.” On the contrary, Blue garnered high praise from the judges. Mel B found his rendition of the popular song to be unique. “Your tone and the way that you delivered that song was not only pitch-perfect, but everything perfect, Jourdan. It really was,” she added. Judge Simon Cowell pointed out his “distinctive” voice.

He also told Blue that he’s an artist who feeds off the audience, making them instantly love him. “They love you and how you made me feel just there was actually amazing. Seriously amazing. Loved it. Loved it,” he added. The contestant went on to reveal that he got interested in music while living with his grandfather, who was a big music geek. He started performing in New Orleans because he wanted to “fully dive into” being a musician. Blue teared up recalling the attack on his city, which occurred on the exact block where he performs. “It just made me realize that there's so much more to live for. That's what made me choose 'AGT,'” he added.

Sofia Vergara was super impressed by Blue and was admittedly in “love” with him. “The hair, the voice, your energy. You are a rock star,” the 'Modern Family' actress added. Mandel, who gave him the Golden Buzzer, had some words of wisdom. He told the contestant that the ‘AGT’ stage is where people’s lives change. “That stage and that moment can take you anywhere. This is just the beginning,” he added. The second Golden Buzzer of the premiere episode went to the Light Wire. Cowell went for the buzzer after the contestant dazzled the stage with the incredible light show.