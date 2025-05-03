Jelly Roll couldn’t believe what this ‘American Idol’ singer did with his own song: 'This is now...'

"I would feel disrespectful to call this my song at this moment. This is now Jamal’s song," Jelly Roll shared.

Singing a Jelly Roll song in front of the artist himself is not a piece of cake, but Jamal Roberts took up the challenge and nailed it! During an episode of 'American Idol' Season 23, the 27-year-old contestant Roberts performed a rendition of the song "Liar" by the country superstar Roll. At that point, Roberts stunned the esteemed judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan with his flawless vocals. Following his performance, Roberts received a standing ovation from the judging panel. However, Roberts got the greatest compliment from Roll, who is serving as the series’ first-ever artist-in-residence.

As per Clarion Ledger, when Ryan Seacrest, the host of the ABC singing show, turned to Roll, who was seated in the studio audience, and asked him about his honest thoughts on Roberts' version of his song, he went on to say, “I would feel disrespectful to call this my song at this moment. This is now Jamal’s song. I was singing Jamal’s song tonight. Man, I am blown away by everything about him — his story, his testimony, his love for his children, his community, his city — but most importantly, I love his voice.”

When Richie was asked to offer his feedback on Roberts' performance, he praised Roberts by saying, "You took Mr. Roll's song and beat it up! You exploded off of that stage to the point where I had to compose myself, and if you had passed a collection plate, I would have given you all my money. It was just amazing." According to Billboard, Underwood went on to say, "You walk on stage and you have this super chill, calm demeanor. You just seem so quiet and sweet, and then the music starts, and something else takes over. I think I saw every vein in your face and in your neck just popping out because you were just giving it everything you have."

On the other hand, Bryan jokingly remarked, "I'm mad at Jelly Roll. He has over-mentored. Every time you sing, you sing like it might be the last time you ever sing, and that's how you have to approach this business. You have to give it your all." During his time on the show, Roll has been mentoring the singers, and he worked closely with Roberts after his nerves got the best of him during his shaky performance last week. At the end of the day, Roll's guidance has worked wonders for Roberts.

Not only the judges but also the fans of the show couldn't stop gushing over Roberts' beautiful performance. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "Jamal's performance wasn't just singing; it was a raw, emotional experience. He didn't just cover Jelly Roll; he embodied the soul of the song." Followed by a second viewer who penned, "The way Jelly was lifting his hands, that man Jamal Roberts is AMAZING !!!!!! OMG, I'm literally OBSESSED !!!!" Another netizen stated, "I haven’t watched this show in years… But this guy has my undivided attention. Skin on point, body is giving king, his voice is absolutely beyond the best performance tonight."