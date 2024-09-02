The true story behind 'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Charlize Theron-backed Netflix docu is a chiller

Charlize Theron initiated the project after reading Nile Cappello's brilliant and fearless reporting on the topic in The Atavist

HAMILTON, MICHIGAN: Netflix is set to release a two-part documentary titled 'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter', which follows a mother's relentless search for the daughter she gave up for adoption. The two-part documentary is directed by Ryan White and produced by Charlize Theron.

Academy Award winner Charlize joins the creative team as a producer, marking her latest behind-the-scenes role. Theron has previously produced several successful projects, including 'Atomic Blonde', 'Bombshell', 'The Old Guard', and more.

Charlize Theron backed the project 'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' (@kevinwinter/@gettyimages)

Ryan claims that Charlize Theron approached his team to start the project after reading Nile Cappello's brilliant and fearless reporting on the topic in The Atavist. Ryan said to Netflix Tudum, "I remember in that conversation how incredibly passionate Charlize was."

He added, "She didn’t feel like a superstar when you were talking to her — she felt like an adoptive mother who felt passionately that this was the worst-case scenario of what could happen with adoption."

Charlize claimed that her inspiration to share her tale came primarily from Cathy Terkanian's tenacity. “Cathy was resilient and followed her intuition all the way to the end to get answers about her daughter,” Charlize told Tudum. “I think that sort of tenacity in the face of a bunch of people telling you you’re wrong is something that really resonates with audiences. We so often are taught to trust our gut, but rarely see it in action," she added.

Charlize Theron wanted to tell the harrowing story of Aundria Bowman through 'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' (Facebook/@charlizetheron)

Who is Cathy Terkanian?

Every day, Cathy Terkanian thought about the daughter she gave up for adoption as a teenager in the 1970s. A retired nurse, Cathy decided not to search for her daughter until she was older. When she discovered that the daughter she had called Alexis had a closed adoption, her heart sank. However, in 2010, she received a letter from Social Services requesting that she get in contact.

Cathy had hoped the letter meant she would finally meet her daughter. Instead, she was informed that Alexis had gone missing in March 1989 at the age of 14. Social Services could not disclose Alexis's identity or the identities of her adoptive parents.

After learning the state where her daughter had vanished, Cathy and her husband Edward became internet detectives. Aundria Bowman, her missing daughter, was soon found by them on a Michigan police website.

Cathy Terkanian went on a 10-year search to find out what happened to her child (Facebook/@cathy.terkanian)

What happened to Aundria Bowman?

Cathy found out that Aundria had revealed to her schoolmates that Dennis Bowman, her adoptive father, had raped her. She also discovered that in 1980, Dennis, a Naval reservist, had entered a plea deal for criminal sexual conduct related to an attempt to entice a woman into the woods.

In addition to working with a private investigator, Cathy distributed flyers in the area where Alexis went missing and reached out to Michigan officials regarding her daughter's case. Sadly, Cathy eventually received a response. Dennis was charged with murder in November 2019 after DNA evidence linked him to the 1980 rape, strangulation, and stabbing death of Kathleen Doyle, a 25-year-old Navy pilot's wife, at her Norfolk, Virginia, home.

Aundria Bowman went missing in 1989 (@netflix)

What happened to Dennis Bowman?

In June, Dennis was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of murder, rape, and burglary. In December 2019, he reportedly told investigators that during an altercation with Aundria, he struck her, causing her to fall down the steps and break her neck.

Authorities discovered Aundria's remains on Dennis's property in February 2020. Since then, Dennis has faced additional charges, including murder, child abuse, and disfigurement of human remains. He has not yet entered a plea.

Dennis Bowman was charged with two murders (@Norfolkcityjail)

'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' premieres on Netflix on September 12.