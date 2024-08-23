Why doesn’t Amber Portwood allow Kristina Shirley to adopt Leah? ‘Teen Mom’ star gets real about daughter

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA: 'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood has avoided discussing the potential adoption of her teenage daughter, according to reports. Leah, Amber's 15-year-old daughter, lives with her ex-partner Gary Shirley, who married Kristina Shirley in 2015. The current season of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' has explored the MTV star's connection with her teenage daughter. In a recent episode, the topic of adoption was discussed after Gary and Kristina Shirley noticed Amber's absence from her daughter's life.

According to Gary, Leah has expressed a desire to be adopted by her stepmother, and Kristina would agree to it in a "heartbeat." However, The US Sun has learned exclusively from a source that Amber would not permit Kristina to do so. "It's obviously extremely difficult for Amber to see the adoption conversation being used as a plotline on the show," the insider told. "Amber will not allow anyone to adopt her daughter on her watch."

Gary Shirley encourages 'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood to reconnect with daughter

In the mid-July episode, Gary revealed that he had messaged Amber, urging her to reconnect with their daughter. He perused the message that Amber had sent to him, stating, "I’ve texted and called Leah a million times! No answer, nothing ever back."

"I’ve done everything to be in her life, I’ve gotten crapped on. I never get to spend time with her," it added. "I’m tired of being unhappy and fighting for attention from everyone. I’m not a horrible person, I’m a loving mother."

"That’s her giving confirmation that her mom’s just not wanting to be there," Kristina interjected, speaking to Gary. “She’s already at that point, and I know what Leah needs. She needs her mom," Kristina continued. "She wants to have a mom that’s there that you can depend on. Somebody that doesn’t always make it about herself." Kristina went on to list all the maternal gestures she makes for Leah.

Later in the episode, Gary told his friends that Kristina would be willing to adopt him and Amber's daughter, noting that Amber was unaware of any such arrangements. Gary also mentioned that he wanted Leah to have the freedom to decide her path regarding adoption.

'Teen Mom's Amber Portwood reunites with daughter Leah after 7 months

After being away for several months, Amber's birthday wishes came true when she reunited with her daughter Leah. The reunion was captured on camera during the Thursday, August 22 episode of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,' which showed Amber being invited to a family barbecue by Gary and his wife, Kristina.

Gary told co-stars Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, "It's been seven months," referring to the time since Amber's last meaningful visit with her daughter. “This is the easiest way for [Leah] to see her mom. It’s less pressure for Leah because she’s not coming over to see Leah.”

Despite the rain, Amber and Leah’s reunion was filled with warmth as they hugged and laughed together. Leah also had the chance to meet her mother’s partner, Gary Wayt. Amber was able to set up another dinner date with Leah and her family for later in the week with a little help from Maci and Catelynn, who were also invited to the family BBQ.

'Teen Mom' star Amber Portwood startled as ex-Gary Wayt proposes barely months into their romance

Amber and Gary may no longer be together, but before their split and Gary's disappearance, they appeared to be deeply in love. On Thursday, August 22, Amber enjoyed a visit from longtime friends and fellow castmates Maci and Catelynn, who were in town to help celebrate her birthday on the all-new episode of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.'

But Amber was soon met with an even greater surprise: Gary got down on one knee! The surprise wasn't limited to Amber; Maci and Catelynn were also caught off guard when Gary chose to propose just moments after they stepped in and met him for the first time.