MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Alix Earle’s ‘Earle Meets World’ gets exciting Netflix update as star teases more drama

After a finale that left her call to Braxton Berrios unfinished, Alix Earle hints at more drama as Netflix shares an update on ‘Earle Meets World.’
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 45 MINUTES AGO
Alix Earle in a still from ‘Earle Meets World’ Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Alix Earle in a still from ‘Earle Meets World’ Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Braxton Berrios had two words for Alix Earle at the end of ‘Earle Meets World’: “Oh, Alix.” Then the credits rolled. She had just asked her ex whether getting back together was ever a possibility. Anyone waiting for the rest of his answer was left hanging.

Now, Netflix is bringing Alix and her family back for Season 2. The streamer confirmed the renewal on November 12, following the show’s September debut. “Since Season 1 aired, some shit has hit the fan. But hey, that makes for a good Season 2,” Alix said in Netflix’s announcement. She added, “I couldn't be more excited to be back and get the cameras rolling. Lots to catch up on and share with our Netflix family!” She did not specify which developments she was referring to.

Netflix has not announced a Season 2 premiere date. The returning family includes Alix’s sister Ashtin Earle, father TJ Earle and stepmother Ashley Earle. Her mother, Alisa Earle, and Alisa’s boyfriend, Todd, are also returning. So are her younger siblings Izabel, Penelope and Thomas.

The cliffhanger followed a season spent watching Alix work through her December 2025 breakup with Berrios after around two years together. Filming began with her moving out of his Miami home. In the finale, Ashtin and friend Sally Carden listened outside her bedroom as she made the call. Whether Season 2 will reveal the rest of that conversation has not been confirmed.

There was plenty happening beyond her dating life, too. Season 1 followed the launch of her skincare brand, Reale Actives, and her fallout with ‘Call Her Daddy’ host Alex Cooper. It also showed Ashtin speaking to TJ about feeling overlooked while he managed both sisters’ careers. Their mother Alisa’s breast cancer diagnosis and the sisters’ genetic testing brought family health concerns into the story.

Netflix says Season 1 spent two weeks in its Global Top 10. It also calls the show its top unscripted series of 2026 on its social channels, with 337.8 million impressions worldwide. That figure measures social media exposure, rather than the number of people who watched the series. All eight episodes of Season 1 are streaming on Netflix.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who is Kylee Russell? ‘The Vow’ Contestant Has a Surprising TV Dating Show Past
REALITY TV

Who is Kylee Russell? ‘The Vow’ Contestant Has a Surprising TV Dating Show Past

Kylee Russell’s life before ‘The Vow’ includes nursing, NBA dancing and a TV romance that continued long after the cameras stopped rolling.
2026-11-12T18:45:36.000Z
Aspyn Ovard reveals daughter’s heartbreaking diagnosis on ‘SLOMW’ spinoff premiere
REALITY TV

Aspyn Ovard reveals daughter’s heartbreaking diagnosis on ‘SLOMW’ spinoff premiere

Aspyn Ovard shares a family health update in the ‘Mormon Wives: OC’ premiere, discussing how she and Parker Ferris have faced years of uncertainty.
2026-11-12T14:35:10.000Z
Aspyn Ovard finally reveals her ‘10-year secret’ on bombshell ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ spinoff show
REALITY TV

Aspyn Ovard finally reveals her ‘10-year secret’ on bombshell ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ spinoff show

Aspyn Ovard finally reveals the secret that destroyed her marriage on 'SLOMW: OC'
2026-11-12T10:53:45.000Z
‘Survivor’ Season 51's first jury member gives up his spot to tend to lingering injury
REALITY TV

‘Survivor’ Season 51's first jury member gives up his spot to tend to lingering injury

Brady Booker injured himself on Day 4, when he accidentally cut off a quarter of his thumb
2026-11-12T09:47:56.000Z
Where was ‘The Vow’ filmed? Exploring the scenic locations featured in Chris Harrison’s dating show
THE BACHELOR (2002)

Where was ‘The Vow’ filmed? Exploring the scenic locations featured in Chris Harrison’s dating show

Chris Harrison’s new dating show, ‘The Vow,’ was filmed in a scenic city that he describes as a love letter to Texas
2026-11-12T07:52:20.000Z
Chris Harrison reveals what led to his controversial exit from ‘The Bachelor’ after 20 years
THE BACHELOR (2002)

Chris Harrison reveals what led to his controversial exit from ‘The Bachelor’ after 20 years

Chris Harrison looks back at the controversy surrounding his 2021 ‘Bachelor’ exit, explaining how his interview with Rachel Lindsay played a role in his departure
2026-11-12T07:02:50.000Z
Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Second Double U-Turn shakes up Season 39
THE AMAZING RACE

Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Second Double U-Turn shakes up Season 39

The remaining teams advanced to Leg 8 of the competition, which began with a flight to Vientiane, Laos
2026-11-12T04:36:22.000Z
Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Double Duo twist leads to unexpected elimination
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Double Duo twist leads to unexpected elimination

Jeff Probst brought back the Double Duo twist and shocked the participants in Season 51 Episode 8, titled 'Load the Ark, Two by Two'
2026-11-12T03:53:13.000Z
Where to watch Chris Harrison’s ‘The Vow’ as former ‘Bachelor’ host returns with a new dating show
REALITY TV

Where to watch Chris Harrison’s ‘The Vow’ as former ‘Bachelor’ host returns with a new dating show

Former ‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison is back with a six-episode dating series featuring 10 women looking to build a genuine connection with bachelor Jace Cates
2026-11-12T03:47:40.000Z
Where was ‘The Circle’ Season 8 filmed? Inside the apartments built for Hulu's reality show
REALITY TV

Where was ‘The Circle’ Season 8 filmed? Inside the apartments built for Hulu's reality show

Explore ‘The Circle’ filming locations, the apartments behind the catfish and what has changed as Season 8 brings the U.S. reality competition to Hulu.
2026-11-11T19:25:16.000Z