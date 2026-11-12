Alix Earle’s ‘Earle Meets World’ gets exciting Netflix update as star teases more drama

After a finale that left her call to Braxton Berrios unfinished, Alix Earle hints at more drama as Netflix shares an update on ‘Earle Meets World.’

Braxton Berrios had two words for Alix Earle at the end of ‘Earle Meets World’: “Oh, Alix.” Then the credits rolled. She had just asked her ex whether getting back together was ever a possibility. Anyone waiting for the rest of his answer was left hanging.

Now, Netflix is bringing Alix and her family back for Season 2. The streamer confirmed the renewal on November 12, following the show’s September debut. “Since Season 1 aired, some shit has hit the fan. But hey, that makes for a good Season 2,” Alix said in Netflix’s announcement. She added, “I couldn't be more excited to be back and get the cameras rolling. Lots to catch up on and share with our Netflix family!” She did not specify which developments she was referring to.

Netflix has not announced a Season 2 premiere date. The returning family includes Alix’s sister Ashtin Earle, father TJ Earle and stepmother Ashley Earle. Her mother, Alisa Earle, and Alisa’s boyfriend, Todd, are also returning. So are her younger siblings Izabel, Penelope and Thomas.

The cliffhanger followed a season spent watching Alix work through her December 2025 breakup with Berrios after around two years together. Filming began with her moving out of his Miami home. In the finale, Ashtin and friend Sally Carden listened outside her bedroom as she made the call. Whether Season 2 will reveal the rest of that conversation has not been confirmed.

There was plenty happening beyond her dating life, too. Season 1 followed the launch of her skincare brand, Reale Actives, and her fallout with ‘Call Her Daddy’ host Alex Cooper. It also showed Ashtin speaking to TJ about feeling overlooked while he managed both sisters’ careers. Their mother Alisa’s breast cancer diagnosis and the sisters’ genetic testing brought family health concerns into the story.

Netflix says Season 1 spent two weeks in its Global Top 10. It also calls the show its top unscripted series of 2026 on its social channels, with 337.8 million impressions worldwide. That figure measures social media exposure, rather than the number of people who watched the series. All eight episodes of Season 1 are streaming on Netflix.