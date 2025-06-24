This ‘DWTS’ pro wants to be part of same-sex couple on the show — and his reason might just win you over

JoJo Siwa and pro dancer Jenna Johnson made history during Season 30 of 'DWTS' by becoming the first same-sex couple to compete on the show

'Dancing With The Stars' professional dancer Ezra Sosa would love to be a part of a same-sex couple on the ABC dance competition. During his latest interview with Queerty, Sosa, who made waves last season when he was paired up with Anna Delvey, was asked if he would be open to the opportunity of the same-sex dance pairing on the beloved dance show. At that point, Sosa who is an openly queer performer quipped, "This is something that means a lot to me. I really hope that at some point in my Dancing With The Stars journey, I have the opportunity to be part of a same-sex couple on the show."

While talking about same-sex coupling, Sosa further elaborated, "For me, it’s not just about representation. It’s about showing people that love, connection, and partnership come in many forms, and all of them are valid. Being able to share that on a stage as big as DWTS would be powerful. I think it could help a lot of people feel seen and bring more acceptance to an audience that is still learning."

When Sosa was questioned about his dream dance partner, the 24-year-old Latin dancer took the name of Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z. Then, Sosa shared, "Right now, my dream partner would be Blue Ivy. She’s an incredible rising star with a strong work ethic and so much drive behind her. You can see that she’s carving out her own spotlight, and I think Dancing With The Stars would be the perfect platform to let that shine even brighter."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ezra sosa (@ezra.sosa)

For the unversed, let us share with you that JoJo Siwa and pro dancer Jenna Johnson made history during Season 30 of 'Dancing With The Stars' by becoming the first same-sex couple to compete on the show. Speaking of the history-making pairing, Siwa quipped, "For the first time in Dancing with the Stars history, I am dancing with another female, and I'm really, really proud. I came out in early 2021, and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids."

After night 1, Johnson took to her Instagram page and wrote, "History made 💥💥. JoJo Siwa. There aren’t enough words to express my absolute admiration for you. The moment I met you, I knew that you were going to change my life. You are full of love, laughter, positivity, and GLITTER!!! Thank you for an epic night… (and saving me from falling flat on my face 😵) FIRST EVER SAME SEX COUPLE!!!! And I’m proud to say it. Night one down and (hopefully) many more to go! 🧡💜💚 And I’m sorry, but can we check out her frame?!?!?!!!! Ok, I’m done :)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@jennajohnson)

While making an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in September 2021, Siwa revealed how she ended up being partnered with Johnson. Then, Siwa said, "They asked, would I be more comfortable with a female or with a male, and immediately I knew for myself I would be way more comfortable with a girl. I have a chance right now to make history and to break down a barrier, and there's nothing that I would rather do than that." Sadly, Siwa and Johnson failed to clinch the prestigious mirrorball trophy, finishing in second place.