Fact-checking ‘Doctor Odyssey’: Cruise medical expert debunks those high-stakes 'emergency' cases

In 'Doctor Odyssey' Joshua Jackson as Dr Max Bankman has high stakes medical emergencies to deal on board a luxury cruise ship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In ABC's newest medical drama 'Doctor Odyssey', Joshua Jackson as Dr Max Bankman, along with his two nurses, handles extremely unique medical cases on board a luxury cruise ship. From punctured lungs to iodine poisoning, the emergencies aren't something you hear too often. But since the show is fictional, the makers often take creative liberties to spice up the drama.

If you ask a medical expert about what actually goes in the medical room on a cruise ship, the reality could be far different from what the ABC drama shows. For example, iodine poisoning isn't as likely to happen, as Nurse Tristan Silva (Sean Teale) claims to be (he says this happens at least once a trip).

ABC's 'Doctor Odyssey' leans on heavily dramatizing health crises

Joshua Jackson and Michelle Núñez in 'Doctor Odyssey' (Disney)

Liz Baugh, Lead Medical Consultant for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours said, "We have never had a case of iodine poisoning, ever,” in a chat with USA TODAY. The medical expert who previously served as a Royal Navy medic further added, “I’ve been working at least 25 years and never had a case. From my own personal experience, it's not something that happens commonly.”

The medical emergencies in 'Doctor Odyssey' are far from what Baugh and her team usually see. Guests on cruises generally have milder complaints like bladder or ear infections. Seasickness and minor bruises are more common occurrences, especially for passengers unaccustomed to the sway of the sea.

There's a scene where Bankman jumps off a boat to rescue a passenger in distress. This is one of the many exaggerations. In reality, water rescues aren't the job of doctors. The rescuing is done by trained crew members while doctors stay on the ship to treat the patient. “Because with the best will in the world, if I started throwing myself into the water, what's the guarantee that I'm going to survive it? You need to have a functioning medic to be able to save a patient that's been in the water," Baugh explained.

'Doctor Odyssey' gets a few things right

Sean Teale in 'Doctor Odyssey' (Disney)

Despite its dramatized scenarios, the show gets some details right. For instance, like in the fictional Odyssey, real luxury cruises have one doctor and one nurse on board. The medical setup includes a small ward for intensive care, a consultation room for minor procedures, and basic lab equipment for basic tests. There are ultrasound machines as well.

However, conducting surgeries on board is a big no, unlike shown in the series (when Max Bankman and Tristan Silva perform Avery Morgan's surgery). Baugh explained that in real life, any surgical emergency would prompt a medical evacuation because ships lack the necessary surgical tools and post-op care resources. “For us, a surgical emergency will be a medical evacuation because we don't have the ability to provide the follow-up care that somebody needs post-surgery, let alone all the equipment and all the anesthetics that would be required to put somebody under for surgery," Baugh told the outlet.

Although 'Doctor Odyssey' does capture the feel of shipboard medicine with a dash of TV drama, one must remember that these are mostly exaggerated crises.

'Doctor Odyssey' is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+