'Doctor Odyssey' fans spot a wild theory, and now even Joshua Jackson is on board with it

Ryan Murphy's 'Doctor Odyssey' just got more intriguing with a popular theory that even gets a nod from lead actor Joshua Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: ABC's latest medical drama, 'Doctor Odyssey,' has fans hooked with its light-hearted tone and impressive star cast. Created by Ryan Murphy, the show revolves around Dr Max, played by 46-year-old Joshua Jackson, who joins the medical team on a luxury cruise ship known as The Odyssey. Each episode presents bizarre and extreme medical emergencies that Max, along with his nurses Avery (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan (Sean Teale) must tackle with limited resources.

At first glance, it may seem like just another medical drama featuring emergency cases and budding romances among the medics. However, TV Line has just dropped a fascinating theory about the show that entirely changes the way you look at the show. This wild theory is called the fever dream theory.

Doctor Odyssey's fever dream theory, explained

A still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (@disney/@tinathorpe)

In 'Doctor Odyssey', Dr Max was patient zero in the coronavirus outbreak. He joins the ship after fully recovering, but the memories of isolation and treatment continue to haunt him. TV Line's theory suggests that Max may not have recovered from Covid-19 and might be just dreaming about everything while stuck in a coma, suspended between life and death.

The theory further explains that a luxury cruise feels surreal, almost like a fantasy where the crew handles bizarre medical emergencies. Additionally, the ship's name, 'Odyssey,' signifies a journey or quest. The term is also used to describe a person's intellectual or spiritual quest for self-discovery. Perhaps the ship isn't real but rather serves as a spiritual guide, representing a form of heaven for Max. It could either be his quest for life or a peaceful acceptance of the afterlife. At one point, Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson) tells Max that the ship is “as far from hell as you can get,” subtly hinting at the idea of heaven

Tristan and Avery could be the actual nurses looking after Max, trying to keep him alive and he just dreams about a version of them by subconsciously listening to their conversations. This observation is supported by the scene in which Max confesses to Avery that he refused to sleep during Covid-19 for fear that he might never wake up.

The theory is backed up by a clue in the trailer that features the Beach Boys’ song 'Wouldn’t It Be Nice' playing alongside the beep of a hospital monitor. Well, what do you think about that?

Joshua Jackson gives a nod to the fever dream theory

Joshua Jackson in 'Doctor Odyssey' (@disney/@tinathorpe)

Joshua Jackson, the star of the show, acknowledged the floating theory and hinted that the cast shares similar thoughts. "I love this theory. I cannot tell you what goes on inside the mind of Ryan Murphy, but we also had a similar theory operating on set. Only Ryan Murphy knows," he said in an interview with TV Line.

"I have appreciated the internet sleuths’ work on it and I think it’s great," he further added. Well, Jackson seems all-in for the viral theory and we can't wait to see if it turns out to be true.

A fresh episode of 'Doctor Odyssey' airs on ABC every Thursday.