Cillian Murphy teases his return in ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’, but there’s a disappointing update

Cillian Murphy returns to the chaos 23 years later, teasing a mysterious role in ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.’

After more than two decades, Cillian Murphy is finally stepping back into the nightmare that started it all. The Irish actor, who first terrified audiences as lone survivor Jim in ‘28 Days Later’ (2002), will reprise his role in ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.’ And while he’s keeping the details close to his chest, he’s already calling it something special. During a recent interview with Variety, Murphy was asked about his long-awaited return to the blood-soaked franchise that launched his international career.

True to form, he offered a teasingly cryptic reply: “I cannot. But I will say that I think Nia DaCosta has made an extraordinary film, and it’s an amazing accompaniment to Danny’s movie. I'm only in it a tiny bit, but I'm really proud of it.” When pressed about the scale of his role and whether audiences could expect more than just a brief appearance, Murphy grinned and replied, “I think I am more. But it’s all in the eye of the beholder.” The ‘28 Days Later’ universe has grown significantly since Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland’s original horror revolutionized the zombie genre in 2002.

That first film, made on a modest $8 million budget, became a global phenomenon, grossing over $82 million and earning near-universal acclaim for its raw, dystopian energy. Its success led to ‘28 Weeks Later’ in 2007, though Murphy and the original creative team didn’t return for that sequel. Now, with ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,’ the saga comes full circle with Murphy back and Garland returning to script duties. A new visionary, Nia DaCosta, steps into the director’s chair. The film is slated to hit theaters on January 16, 2026, as reported by CBR. It serves as the fourth installment in the expanding post-apocalyptic franchise and a direct sequel to this year’s ‘28 Years Later.’

Plot details are being tightly guarded, but early reports suggest the story will continue to follow the chaotic aftermath of humanity’s struggle against infection. This time through the eyes of Alfie Williams, who is reprising his role as Spike, the teenage son of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Jamie. After being captured by the followers of a violent cult led by Jack O’Connell’s chilling Sire Jimmy Crystal, Spike’s fate intertwines with that of survivors and infected alike in the desolate remains of civilization. Joining the ensemble is Ralph Fiennes, returning as Doctor Ian Kelson. He is a reclusive physician who has managed to survive by forming a disturbing coexistence with the infected population.