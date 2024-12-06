‘28 Years Later’ first poster is out! Danny Boyle revives the nightmare ending a decade long wait

Sony has finally revealed the first official poster for its highly anticipated '28 Years Later' movie and the fans are losing it

'28 Years Later' finally has a poster! The highly anticipated sequel to Danny Boyle’s '28 Days Later' is making headlines for its groundbreaking approach to cinematography. Wondering what we're talking about?

'28 Years Later' was reportedly shot over the summer with a bunch of adapted iPhone 15s. This makes the Hollywood thriller, with its budget of $75 million, the biggest movie to date filmed with smartphones. However, now with the poster being revealed, fans can't seem to keep their excitement for '28 Years Later'.

Sony Picture drops official movie poster for '28 Years Later'

A still from '28 Years Later' (Sony Pictures)

On Friday, December 6, Sony Pictures took to X to reveal the official movie poster for their upcoming film '28 Years Later'. Without revealing anything in the caption, this poster serves as the perfect teaser for enthusiastic fans of the franchise.

Fans go gaga over '28 Years Later' official poster reveal

Many fans took to X to share their excitement for '28 Years Later' the moment its official mobile poster dropped, with one of them saying, "Saw the first in theatre when I was little, 28 Weeks still have both movie posters. I cannot wait," while another wrote, "I’m so psyched for this movie, huge fan of the previous films and this film will no doubt be absolutely amazing when it comes out, thank you Sony for bringing us back to this universe!"

Many fans praised the poster and the logo of the movie with one saying, "This is an awesome poster. The skulls creating the bio hazard logo is S-tier. Can't wait to see this," while another shared, "I love the skulls that's a sick a*s poster."

"Let’s f*****g goooo," commented a fan. "Oh. Now this is a movie I am quite excited for," shared another.

This surprise poster reveal has left a lot of fans excited for the sequel as the first two movies in the franchise performed exceptionally well with both fans and critics. With Anthony Dod Mantle returning as the cinematographer.

The film stars Cillian Murphy, reprising his role from the first movie, alongside new cast members whose roles remain under wraps. The tentative release date for the movie is scheduled on July 20, 2025. We will keep you updated if there are any changes in the release date. The movie will explore the aftermath of the Rage Virus nearly three decades later, promising a fresh take on the post-apocalyptic thriller.

