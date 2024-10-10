Is Bleeding Tooth Fungi a real thing? What you need to know about Bliss on 'The Penguin'

HBO's 'The Penguin' has a new drug ready to be launched in Gotham City

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Penguin' Episode 3, aired on Sunday, October 6, gave viewers an interesting thing to ponder about. The secret drug that Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) was planning to launch in the market is finally revealed. As you may recall, Alberto told Oz (Colin Farrell) that this new drug could generate millions. However, Oz ultimately killed Alberto and he pitched the plan as his own, not knowing that Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) was also a part of the scheme.

Oz narrowly escapes with Sofia, and the two team up for the launch, which is rumored to be even more addictive than Drops from 'The Batman'. Episode 3 reveals this drug to be a Bleeding Tooth Fungus, which OZ calls a Bliss. This raises the question of whether this drug is real, and the answer is both yes and no.

Bleeding Tooth Fungus exists in reality

Colin Farrell in a still from 'The Penguin' Episode 3 (@hbo)

Unlike the drops in 'The Batman', Bliss isn't fiction. These bizarre-looking mushrooms shown in 'The Penguin' are real. Scientifically known as Hydnellum peckii, their white cap ooze red droplets that resemble blood. These mushrooms are primarily found in North America and Europe, and it's safe to say that the sight of this fungus can be quite unsettling for anyone with hemophobia.

Is The Penguin's bleeding tooth fungus used as a drug?

Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' (@hbo)

In 'The Penguin' Episode 3, it is explained that these fungi produce basidiospores, which release a psychoactive compound that turns it into a powerful party drug. This is where the line between reality and fiction begins to blur.

Although the mushrooms are real, they won’t get you high, according to a report by Esquire. The article states that the sap isn’t psychoactive and is more akin to a blood thinner than a recreational drug. However, this doesn’t mean that these mushrooms should be consumed. While they aren’t poisonous, eating them may result in an extremely bitter taste.

The creative team of 'The Penguin' picked up these weird-looking mushrooms because they looked a bit scary. Even though the fictional Gotham City is going gaga over them, we suggest you quit the thought of trying them out.

Three episodes of 'The Penguin' are available to stream on Max