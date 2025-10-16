'Stranger Things’ Season 5 sees a surprise character return from the dead, but with a massive twist

Shannon Purser's Barbara 'Barb' Holland was one of the first casualties in 'Stranger Things' Season 1. However, the character will return in the final installment of the hit Netflix drama. There is a twist in the tale as Barb will, in fact, remain dead. This comes as a disappointment for fans who had hoped the character would return from the dead. The news comes in the form of a major update from Time Magazine, showing a dummy of her body.

As Millie Bobby Brown confirmed earlier, Barb will be one of the names to stay dead, but the latest update sees her return, possibly in another fleeting appearance, just like in the previous seasons. Time reported that the character's body was covered in "covered in inky black vines made partly of spray-painted pool noodles," and was found "half buried in the ground." It further added that there was "a giant bleeding gash on her neck."

Barb was introduced as Nancy Wheeler's (Natalia Dyer) best friend in Season 1. Known to be cautious and reserved, she quickly became a viral phenomenon after being killed by the Demogorgon when sitting alone near the pool at Steve Harrington's (Joe Keery) house. She was dragged into the Upside Down and was later seen in flashback appearances. Fans believed she deserved more screentime and even started an online petition, "justice for Barb."

Creators The Duffer Brothers also weighed in on Barb's death and the responses they received from fans. "One note that we consistently got back was, 'What about Barb?' And we're like, 'It's a show about Will,'" Ross recalled, though he agreed that they had "neglected her." Matt admitted to Time. "Netflix kept harassing us about it. And it turns out they were right."

The official synopsis of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 reads, "Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna,” the official synopsis reads. “But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown."

"Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

The final installment of the Netflix series will be released in three volumes, starting in November, followed by additional episodes in December and the finale on New Year's Eve.