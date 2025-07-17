‘1000-lb Sisters’ fans gush over Amy Slaton’s sweet celebration of son Glenn’s milestone birthday

Amy Slaton is a proud mom as her son hits a major milestone. Over the six seasons of '1000-lb Sisters,' viewers have followed Amy’s incredible weight loss journey alongside her sister, Tammy Slaton. But Amy's personal life has also been in the spotlight. After her split from Michael Halterman, Amy has been raising her kids as a single parent while engaged to Brian Lovvorn. Recently, Amy shared a heartwarming photo of her son celebrating a big occasion, and we can't help but gush.

Amy shared a joyful family milestone by posting Instagram pictures of Glenn's third birthday on Saturday, July 5. The star posted several photos showing Glenn’s growth, from infancy to toddlerhood. "3 years old today at 7:59am, the guy entered the family!! I love you, Glenn, my little star!! Happy birthday, buddy," she wrote. In other posts, she revealed behind-the-scenes moments before the party, noting that while Glenn loved being photographed, his older brother Gage wasn't as camera-friendly, per ScreenRant.

The mother of two also shared a sweet picture of herself in a black 'mom' shirt alongside Gage, who wore a matching black 'bro' shirt. The posts made it clear that despite the challenges she's faced, Amy is focused on motherhood and celebrating the moments that matter most. Fans also took to the comment section of her Instagram post to shower love on Amy and her little bundle of joy.

A fan commented, "They are so precious, beautiful boys, and they are loved that's the most important thing," while another added, "It looks like he had a great birthday!! You're a good mom Amy, hope you have a great day today." A fan noted, "Great pictures, Amy!!!! Love seeing the play-by-play on this special day!! Love the shirts. You are so creative!" A fan wrote, "They are so grown! It has been a joy watching you on your journey to becoming a mama." Another added, "Amy, you look so happy. I’m glad you have happiness." A fan shared, "Such a great Mom !"

Notably, Amy is managing life as a single mom, sharing custody of her sons, Gage and Glenn, with her ex-husband, Halterman. Reportedly, each parent has the kids for half the week. While she and Halterman don't seem to be on good terms, Amy appears to accept the arrangement, possibly because she wants her children to maintain a relationship with their father. However, her outlook may shift if she marries her current partner, Brian Lovvorn.

Talking about Amy's love life, it was revealed in the Tuesday, May 13 episode of '1000-Lb Sisters' that Lovvorn proposed inside a 'padded room' at Henderson Haunts, a haunted house in Kentucky, during the winter of 2024. Her sisters Tammy and Misty were there to witness the unique moment. Amy told PEOPLE, "Originally, he slipped a green apple Ring Pop on my finger while I was asleep, about two weeks into our relationship. I was shocked at first, and I said yes, but only if the real proposal was in a haunted house on Halloween."

Though she had been joking, Lovvorn fulfilled her spooky wish just five months into dating. Instead of a traditional diamond, her gothic engagement ring features a silver band with two skeleton hands forming a heart. Recalling the proposal, Amy shared, "He said something about, 'My love for you is crazy; it's scary how compatible we are.' Just like [how] our matching tattoos say, 'Scary love.'"