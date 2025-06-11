Fans say ‘American Idol’ does one thing better than ‘The Voice’, and they may be right: ‘Finale has...’

‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ are two best singing competition shows that provide contestants a platform to reach a global audience. Both shows have seen impeccable talents over the years, and the only aspect that separates them is their unique format. ‘The Voice’ auditions are its USP as it lets the judges select the contestants based on nothing but their voices. It is divided into different rounds, like the "knockouts" and the "lives." On the contrary, ‘American Idol’ has a straightforward format that goes from auditions to elimination and finally to the result. Fans took to social media to debate which show has a better format.

“I prefer the finale on American Idol instead of The Voice,” one Reddit user wrote. The fan feels that the ‘American Idol’ finale has more “magic” than its competitor. “I prefer The Voice until the lives. Once live shows start, I prefer Idol. so watching both at once is very satisfying for me!” a second social media user wrote. Another fan claimed that ‘The Voice’ allows many undeserving singers to reach the "lives" round. However, in the other show, the competitors must have “strong chops” for singing live from the audition itself.

“On The Voice, it feels like everything early on is really fun to watch, but it’s very produced and edited so the singers don’t have to prove their craft as much,” the user added. Another Reddit user pointed out that the new “fast tracking” on ‘The Voice.’ “There used to be more than 2 weeks of lives where 2 maybe 3, went home each week. I love the blinds and battles, though,” the user added. Another social media user wrote that they prefer “everything” about ‘American Idol’ over ‘The Voice.’ The user continued to claim that the former has better lighting, sound, and styling. “I enjoy the voice, but it's just not the same,” the user added. Another internet user pointed out that ‘American Idol’ releasing original songs from the contestants makes it a standout show.

“Jamal’s coronation song (Heal) is the closest I’ve ever felt to classic idol tbh,” another Reddit user added. One fan favored Idol over ‘The Voice’, claiming that the latter’s production quality has significantly reduced in recent years. “The audience feels invisible on Voice. The “room” is too—odd? idk what it is,” the user added. So, according to fans’ verdict, ‘American Idol’ reigns superior to ‘The Voice.’ The former recently concluded its 23rd season with Jamal Roberts being crowned the champion. The Mississippi-born PE teacher won people’s hearts with his emotional voice and unique tone.

He recently performed at the BET 45th Anniversary Dinner event on Saturday, June 7. On the red carpet, Roberts rocked his signature vest in an all-white ensemble. During an interview with BET, the singer revealed that he watched the award show all his life, and it was a dream-come-true moment for him. “I want to be on the show. I’ve always wanted to be in the Grammys and all the other things. And, you know, just to be here and be with all these amazing people, I’m just grateful,” he added.