Fans already have strong opinions on who Alix Earle should dance with on ‘DWTS’ — and who she shouldn’t

"I think it’s going to be Val or Ezra, but I want it to be Val. I also think the assigned style will be different!" a fan said.

'Dancing With the Stars' season 34 is pulling out all the stops to make it the number one upcoming show. The ABC talent reality show has announced Alix Earle as the second cast member to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy, capitalizing on the popularity of social media influencers. Stoked by the announcement, excited fans are already trying to fill in the blanks as to who Earle will pair with to burn the dance floor. "Who do we think Alix Earle will be paired with? Who I want: Pasha. Who it most likely will be: Val. What do we think of her opening night song and style? My guess: Salsa I grow up — Pussycat Dolls thoughts?" a Reddit discussion thread read.

"I think Val, Ezra, or Alan," a viewer guessed. "A huge no to Alan; he was so disappointing last season and was with someone who had potential," a die-hard fan pointed out. "I think she will get Val or Ezra for her partner, unless she requests someone else. I could see her doing the cha-cha for her first dance," a netizen chimed. "I truly don’t think it’s going to be Ezra. From a social media standpoint, it feels silly to stick them together instead of spreading out the social media people to others who don’t post as much as Ezra or bring in as many views. I can see her with Alan or Pasha," an internet user candidly remarked.

"I think it’s going to be Val or Ezra, but I want it to be Val. I also think the assigned style will be different depending on who she gets! If it’s Val, I can see her getting a harder style Week 1, like a Quickstep or Jive! If it’s Ezra, I see it being a cha-cha!" another fan reasoned the options. Meanwhile, Parade reported that fans definitely don't wish to see their favorite creator with one dance pro for the upcoming season. Viewers expressed that they would be left disappointed if Earle is paired with Russian choreographer Gleb Savchenko, who is infamous for a bit of his 'Casanova' reputation.

Collider reports that dancing pro Ezra Sosa could make a dream partner for the sensational TikTok star. Last season, Sosa made headlines when he paired with convicted felon Anna Delvey. Unfortunately, the duo got eliminated during the second week itself due to Delvey's controversial past and the significant backlash she attracted while being on the show. Viewers believe Sosa could benefit from Earle's enormous social media following this year, and both could win over younger voters. Meanwhile, in her typical 'Get Ready with Me' video style, Earle explained how the opportunity came looking for her when she least expected it in an Instagram video.

"Get ready with me to go on 'Good Morning America' to announce that I'm going to be on this season's Dancing with the Stars. Started getting ready at 5 a.m. I don't even know where to begin with this because it doesn't even feel real. Like, I can't believe that I'm going to be on this season," she said. The social influencer revealed that she manifested it. "I made it on my New Year's resolution. I was like, I want to learn, or I want to start taking dance classes again as, like, a hobby. But then Dancing with the Stars reached out, and I was, first of all, shocked. I was like, this is the craziest opportunity. I've never done ballroom dancing before, so I don't know. But I'm just so excited for everything, like the costumes, the makeup, and getting to meet everyone," Earle concluded.