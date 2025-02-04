Insider reveals a fan-favorite 'Yellowstone' actor has been avoiding co-stars: "They were turned off..."

As Season 5 of the Western saga was set to return on November 13, 2022, insiders revealed that the cast had become somewhat divided.

'Yellowstone' star Kelly Reilly had reportedly avoided group interviews for the hit show. According to Radar Online, tensions had not only been present on-screen but also surfaced in real life. As Season 5 of the Western saga was set to return on November 13, 2022, insiders revealed that the cast had become somewhat divided, with Reilly and her onscreen father, Kevin Costner, keeping their distance.

“They’re both ultra-private people,” explained an insider. “The rest of the cast ha[d] become quite close.” Another source echoed that Costner, who served as an executive producer and the show’s biggest star, had gained a reputation for being 'aloof.' They shared, “He goes to work and does what he needs to do but doesn’t interact with anyone.” The actor himself also once admitted to being all business. He revealed, “I just kind of do my own thing, hit my marks.” Despite this, most of Costner’s castmates reportedly understood his approach. The source added, “No one has anything bad to say about him. They figure he’s the star of the show, so they give him space.”

Co-stars instead had allegedly raised concerns about Reilly’s behavior on set, with many labeling her a 'diva.' The 45-year-old actress, who was splitting her time between rural England and New York City, when not filming in Montana, “absolutely refuse[d] to interact with the cast.” The insider shared, “Her co-stars were pretty turned off by her attitude.” The source claimed that Kelly had refused to participate in group publicity events for the show. “Kevin and Kelly will do joint interviews but won’t participate in group stuff.”

Adding to the speculation about on-set dynamics, the last time Cole Hauser posted a photo of Reilly was in April 2022, and it was a throwback from Season 1. Despite Reilly’s apparent distance, her onscreen husband, Hauser, and TV brother, Luke Grimes, had developed a strong friendship. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast continued to socialize outside of work. “They’ll spend evenings together when they’re not shooting...and their spouses have all hung out,” revealed the insider.

Despite these reports of cliquey behind-the-scenes drama, the 'Yellowstone' cast has often demonstrated a strong camaraderie in public. For instance, during the 2022 SAG Awards, cast members Hassie Harrison, Jennifer Landon, Piper Perabo, Brecken Merrill, Ian Bohen, and Kelsey Asbille shared insights into their close-knit relationships. Harrison mentioned, "We all got to live in Montana together and make bonfires and actually like to hang out and live that life…do cowboy camp." This experience fostered a family-like bond among them, as reported by Access Online. Additionally, in November 2024, the cast and crew reunited for Thanksgiving. A photo shared by still photographer Emerson Miller captured series creator Taylor Sheridan alongside cast members Grimes, Bohen, and Gil Birmingham. Grimes' wife and newborn son were also present. Costner, who feuded with Sheridan, was understandably absent from this gathering, the New York Post reported.