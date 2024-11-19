Inside Pete Davidson and Maria Georgas's romance that put comic back into rehab

SNL comedian Pete Davidson has previously dated many renowned faces like Kim Kardashian and Madelyn Cline

'SNL' comedian Pete Davidson is struggling following his breakup with 'The Bachelor' alum Maria Georgas! Recently, the 31-year-old stand-up comedian checked into rehab for the second time this year as he continues to battle his mental health issues, according to The US Sun.

Speaking of Pete's current state, an insider told the media publication, "He checked into rehab in Florida fairly recently. He flew in on a private jet. He's in pretty bad shape this time around. He's not in a good place."

Earlier this month on November 2, Pete made an appearance on NBC's longtime running show 'Saturday Night Live'. Prior to this, he was clicked by the paps along with his friend Machine Gun Kelly on October 24, 2024, at the premiere of 'The Room' in Los Angeles.

On November 5, Pete was seen at a restaurant located in Kingsport, Tennessee. Since then, he has been keeping a low profile. He recently turned 31 on November 16 but decided to stay away from the flashing cameras.

Pete Davidson was recently spotted by locals at a restaurant in Kingsport (Getty Images)

How long were Pete Davidson and Maria Georgas together?

When we talk about the love life of Pete Davidson, he was last romantically linked to Maria Georgas, best known for her appearance on Joey Graziadei's season of 'The Bachelor'. However, the pair pulled the plug on their romance after dating each other for a few months.

The insider further added, "He ended a fling with Maria just before he checked in." For those of you who are unversed, Pete and Maria had been in a romantic relationship only "for a couple of months." At this moment, neither Pete nor Maria has made any official comments about their relationship.

'SNL' comic Pete Davidson parted ways with Maria Georgas (@jacobkornbluh/X video screenshot)

'SNL' comic Pete Davidson opens up on his mental health issues

In the past, Pete Davidson has checked into rehab four times. Over the last few years, he has candidly spoken about his struggles with mental health as well as substance abuse. He previously checked into rehab in July 2024. Then, he even canceled some of the standup dates of his Prehab Tour.

Pete stayed in the rehab center for a short time. His summertime stint was described as "a really short stay." At that point in time, an insider alleged that Pete was not on good terms with his many friends in his circle.

"Everyone is done with him. He's he's too much of a headache. He's just really hard to deal with, not showing up to meetings. At least one project has been canceled because of it," the source explained.

The comedian and actor Pete Davidson (@The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Who has Pete Davidson dated in the past?

Prior to his romance with the Bachelor Nation's Maria Georgas, Pete Davidson dated the 'Outer Banks' actress Madelyn Cline. The pair parted their ways in July. Pete and Madelyn were in a relationship for nearly one year and it was reported that their breakup was 'amicable.'

Before that, Pete sparked romance rumors with his 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' co-star Chase Sui Wonders and the former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian. At the moment, Pete is single.