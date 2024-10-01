Tina McAloon's act proves she's the worst mother-in-law on 'I Love a Mama's Boy'

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Tina and Janelle can't share love of Josh McAloon

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS: 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Tina McAloon has recently been crowned as the worst mother-in-law on the TLC show. While her bond with her son Josh is undeniably strong, it often seems like she’s not quite ready to embrace his happiness with his wife, Janelle McAloon. As the show unfolds, viewers witness the tug-of-war between Tina's fierce loyalty to Josh and her struggles to accept his new life with Janelle.

This tension creates an intriguing narrative, highlighting the complexities of love and family. Many fans are left questioning whether Tina's desire to keep Josh close is ultimately at odds with his pursuit of happiness alongside Janelle. Tina recently took her curiosity to an unsettling level by rummaging through Janelle's closet behind her back.

However, she crossed a major line by swiping Janelle's wedding shoes, which she proudly wore on a special date night with Josh. The shoes returned in a sorry state: scuffed, torn, and utterly ruined. To make matters worse, Tina didn't even offer an apology, leaving Janelle to grapple with both the loss and the insult. Tina has a knack for inserting herself into Josh and Janelle's love story, frequently barging into their bedroom at night and disrupting their intimate moments.

Josh McAloon snubbed his wife Janelle by giving his mother an expensive gift

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Josh McAloon has recently proved that he has been a devoted son, but he struggles to fulfill his role as a husband. For his mother Tina's birthday, he splurged on a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag, a gesture that left his wife, Janelle, feeling overlooked. She had been longing for that very bag for months, even sending him pictures and hinting at her wish.

As if the situation couldn't get more complicated, Tina seemingly took it upon herself to stir the pot. She attempted to outshine Janelle and evoke jealousy. Josh could have acknowledged his wife's feelings, perhaps promising her that the LV bag would be hers next birthday. A little reassurance could have shown Janelle that she matters just as much as his beloved mother.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Tina's health concern has scared Josh McAloon

Tina McAloon and Josh McAloon shared a tight-knit mother-son bond since the beginning but the global outbreak brought them even closer. In 2020, when Tina faced a heart attack that landed her in the ICU for two grueling months, and on a ventilator for three weeks.

Josh was gripped by the fear of losing her and used to work from the hospital while ensuring he spent enough time with his mother. The harrowing experience has created a barrier for Josh, making it nearly impossible for him to leave Tina’s side or move out of her home. This unshakeable mother-and-son bond has often sparked tensions in Josh's marriage, turning the subject into a recurring point of contention.

