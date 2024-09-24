Are Austin and Kristopher Johnson still together? 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars set to fight for their love

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 couple Austin and Kristopher Johnson face turmoil after 8 years of relationship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Austin and Kristopher Johnson appear to have resolved their differences and reignited their relationship. The couple had been together for eight years but faced challenges due to Austin's mother, Shirlene, whose constant interference eventually caused their breakup.

Despite the split, Austin and Kristopher had deep feelings for one another and hoped to mend their romance. However, Austin's mother has never approved of Kristopher, labeling him as toxic. Shirlene held a longstanding grudge after Kristopher once called her nosy, further intensifying her dislike. Despite this, Austin and Kristopher remained determined to fight for their true love. They stood out as the only couple in the latest season of the TLC show whose romance felt authentic, showing a refusal to let go of their relationship. Austin even made efforts to convince Shirlene to meet with Kristopher and work through their issues. Austin's true romance has seemingly won and Shirlene has approved of his relationship with Kristopher.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shirlene puts a wedge between son Austin and his boyfriend, Kristopher @tlc)

'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars Austin and Kristopher Johnson live together despite their split

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Austin and Kristopher Johnson parted ways after their whirlwind romance but their shared living situation reignited hopes for reconciliation. However, love was not the only reason they stayed together under one roof. Kristopher shared the reason for living together and explained, "We live in LA and it's expensive as f**k."

Kristopher had a point, as renting a one-bedroom apartment in LA could cost them around $2,157 per month. As social media influencers, models, and fitness trainers, Austin and Kristopher simply couldn't afford the cost of separate places.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Austin and Kristopher Johnson live together despite their split (Instagram/@kris_of_kourse)

'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Austin's mother Shirlene calls him the 'reincarnation' of first partner

'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Shirlene has two sons but she's extremely close to Austin. However, her motherly love isn't the only reason Austin is her favorite, she actually sees her ex-husband in her son. Shirlene claimed that Austin is the 'reincarnation' of her first husband who died after being diagnosed with cancer.

Shirlene shares Austin with her second husband and has noticed striking similarities between her son and her late partner. She noted that Austin's style mirrors that of her ex-husband, leaving her with an unshakeable feeling she can't explain. She has also admitted that she would not waste even a single minute as she has got her ex-husband back in her son Austin.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Austin's mother Shirlene calls him the 'reincarnation' of his first partner (Facebook/@tlc)

Catch new episode of 'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 on Mondays at 9 pm ET on TLC.