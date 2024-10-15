'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars Shirlene and Austin's super creepy holiday tradition gives off ick vibes

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shirlene is seemingly obsessed with her son Austin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 recently featured a holiday tradition that struck a chord of both amusement and discomfort. TLC star Shirlene takes a unique approach to festive celebrations by shopping for holiday-themed underwear for her adult sons.

While many families opt for traditions like cookie baking or holiday movie marathons, Shirlene's choice adds an unexpected twist that leaves audiences questioning the boundaries of familial affection. The tradition reaches its peak when Shirlene invites her sons to model their new holiday undergarments for her.

Armed with her camera, Shirlene eagerly documents the moment, capturing her sons' reactions as if she were at a joyful family gathering. She even includes Austin's girlfriend, Kris, in the festive photo shoot. However, the nearly bare modeling session takes a cringe-worthy turn when Shirlene kisses her sons under the mistletoe, pushing the boundaries of family bonding a bit too far for many viewers.

Does 'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shirlene track Austin's movement?

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shirlene's intense attachment to her son Austin has been a recurring theme on the show, revealing a level of devotion that borders on obsession. Her deep-seated need to keep tabs on him has led her to track his movements through his phone, a fact she openly admitted in an Instagram video.

This revelation adds a new layer to their relationship, illustrating how Shirlene’s desire to be involved in every aspect of Austin’s life reflects both her love and her inability to let him fully embrace independence. While many mothers cherish their close bonds with their children, Shirlene’s methods raise eyebrows and prompt viewers to question the boundaries of maternal affection.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Austin and his mother Shirlene (@tlc)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Austin's beau Kris isn't a fan of his MIL Shirlene

The dynamic between Austin's beau, Kris, and Shirlene is fraught with tension. Their relationship is marked by heated exchanges, primarily stemming from Kris's discomfort with Austin's close bond with his mother. Shirlene's constant interference only fueled the friction, leading to a major confrontation when Kris labeled her "nosy." This comment struck a nerve with Shirlene, resulting in a temporary rift.

Despite the drama, Kris is committed to mending fences with Shirlene to strengthen his relationship with Austin. He even immerses himself in their cringeworthy holiday traditions, demonstrating his dedication to bridging the gap. As Kris navigates this complicated family dynamic, viewers are left wondering if love can conquer the challenges ahead.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Austin's beau Kris isn't a fan of Shirlene (@tlc)

Catch a new episode of 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 on Mondays at 9 pm ET on TLC.