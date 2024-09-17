'I Love a Mama's Boy': Austin and Kristopher on thin ice amid 'toxic' relationship with Shirlene

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shirlene, Austin's mother, believes Kristopher is toxic and disapproves of their relationship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: There is a long history of strange reality TV shows airing on TLC. 'I Love a Mama's Boy' is one show that may cause controversy among some viewers. Over three seasons, fans have watched adult men who are entirely dependent on their mothers in every aspect of their lives.

While being a 'mama's boy' isn’t necessarily a bad thing, the men on the show experienced personal relationship tests and even relationship breakdowns as a result of their controlling mothers's continual meddling in their daily lives. Season 4 of the TLC show is coming in September, promising even more drama and tension involving the moms. In the Season 4 teaser, we meet Austin and his mother, Shirlene, whose deep affection for her son might lead her to try to permanently sever his relationship with Kristopher.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shirlene puts a wedge between son Austin and his boyfriend, Kristopher (@tlc)

Why did 'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars Austin and Kristopher break up?

The TLC teaser reveals Austin gently stroking his mother's feet as she asks, "Don't you want to kiss my little pinky toe?" According to a press statement, Austin and his partner, Kristopher, have broken up because of Shirlene's influence.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Kristopher broke up with Austin because of his close relationship with his mother, Shirlene (@tlc)

Austin's mother puts a wall between 'I Love A Mama's Boy' star and Kristopher

Austin and Kristopher are hopeful they can reconcile. However, Shirlene, who views Kristopher as "toxic" and 'disapproves of their relationship', might find ways to keep her son to herself. After a heated argument with Shirlene over dinner, Kristopher is seen telling Austin, "I'm done. Figure it out with your mom. Date your f****** mom."

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Austin's mother Shirlene disapproves his and Kristopher's relationship (@tlc)

Is 'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Austin's mother Shirlene single?

The relationship is growing more complicated. Austin's mother, Shirlene, is interfering with Austin's attempt to reconnect with his ex-boyfriend, Kristopher, who "share a deep bond and live together" and are "hoping to rekindle their love."

It's unclear from the teaser and the limited information available whether Shirlene is seeing someone herself. However, if anything could potentially distance her from interfering in her son's relationship, it would be if she were to enter into a relationship of her own.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Austin's mother, Shirlene, is interfering with his attempt to reconnect with his ex-boyfriend (@tolc)

Season 4 of 'I Love a Mama's Boy starts on Monday, September 16 at 9 PM ET/PT on TLC.