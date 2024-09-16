Will Dia approve Nylah and Shahid's romance? 'I Love A Mama's Boy' star’s girlfriend hit with stunning allegation

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Dia feels that her son Shahid's girlfriend, Nylah, does not have good intentions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 is just around the corner! In the upcoming season of the TLC show, viewers will follow the stories of five men who face challenges in their romantic relationships because of their overprotective mothers. All the men will be pulling all the stops to create harmony in their relationships. It will be very interesting to see whether they prioritize their special ones or their overcaring moms.

One of the five mother-son duos featured on the show is Shahid and his mother Dia. In the official trailer, discusses their close relationship, which he notes has been a defining part of his life since early childhood. "We used to be one — we used to be one, inside one body," Shahid shared. Shahid and his mother Dia like to wear matching clothes in their daily lives. Along with this, the mother-son duo also share their finances, which has led to tension, as Dia suspects Shahid's girlfriend, Nylah, of having ulterior motives regarding his money. "My mom really doesn't think anybody is good enough for me, but we know we can't date each other," Dia said. It looks like Nylah is not going to receive approval from Shahid's mother Dia which could ultimately result in the duo parting ways. Shahid is very attached to his mother Dia and he might be reluctant to go against her wishes.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Shahid's mother Dia has concerns about his girlfriend Nylah (Instagram/@shahidhinton)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Shahid shares he's 'verbally engaged' to Nylah

The situation will become more complex between Shahid, his mother Dia, and his girlfriend Nylah after he will reveal he's 'verbally engaged' to Nylah. As of now, Shahid has not officially popped the big question to Nylah with a ring. "My mom is going to s--- herself and do anything in her power to get in the way," Shahid revealed in the official trailer of 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4.

In the trailer, Shahid's mother calls out his girlfriend Nylah for being manipulative and taking advantage of her son. On the other hand, Nylah expressed in a confessional, "I don't like to share anything that's mine."

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Shahid and Nylah are not officially engaged as of now (@tlc)

Who are Shahid and Dia on 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4?

In Season 4 of 'I Love a Mama's Boy,' the dynamic between the mother-son duo Shahid and Dia will be taking center stage, showcasing their exceptionally close bond. The trailer offered a glimpse into their unique relationship. In one of the scenes, Shahid’s mother, Dia, can be seen brushing her son’s teeth.

The trailer also features a moment where Shahid pours his heart out, calling his mother, Dia, his "best friend," underscoring the strong emotional connection they share and the special role she plays in his life.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Shahid reveals his mother Dia is his 'best friend' (@tlc)

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 premieres on September 16, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on TLC.