'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Shahid Hinton's 'red flag' girlfriend Nylah Bembry dishes biggest gold digger vibes

WINCHESTER, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Shahid Hinton's girlfriend Nylah Bembry represents herself as a multifaceted individual with a bustling career. She claims to juggle roles as an entrepreneur, model, social media influencer, and Montessori school teacher, painting a picture of a woman who has it all figured out.

Yet, despite this ambitious facade, Nylah reveals a desire to transition into the role of a stay-at-home girlfriend, sparking curiosity about her true motivations. However, Nylah's aspirations come with a set of red flags. She often gives off gold-digger vibes, leading many to wonder if her interest in Shahid is more about his emerging fame than genuine affection.

Throughout the season, she voices numerous complaints about Shahid and his close relationship with his mother, yet she continues to stay in the relationship, raising eyebrows about her commitment and intentions. It becomes evident now that Shahid's newfound fame on TLC provides aspiring actress Nylah with a valuable platform. This complicated dynamic leaves viewers questioning whether Nylah's love for Shahid is genuine or if she's strategically positioning herself to benefit from his spotlight.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Nylah Bembry disrespected Shahid Hinton's family

In 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4, tensions run high between Nylah Bembry and Shahid Hinton's mother, Dia. Their relationship is fraught with conflict, often leading to explosive arguments. Dia has been nursing a grudge ever since Nylah disrespected her during a college visit, and the friction was only intensified by events at the recent Thanksgiving dinner.

Nylah's choice of attire for the family gathering was deemed inappropriate, further ruffling Dia's feathers. To add insult to injury, Nylah arrived carrying leftovers in a takeout packet, which Dia interpreted as a blatant disregard for Shahid's family traditions. This sequence of events only deepens the divide between them, making their animosity palpable on screen.

Are Shahid Hinton and Nylah Bembry still together?

'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 stars Shahid Hinton and Nylah Bembry have seemingly gone their separate ways. Filmed in early 2024, their journey on the TLC show has been tumultuous, with the couple facing significant challenges along the way. Shahid and Nylah were never quite the ideal match, leading to a toxic dynamic fueled by conflicting desires and expectations.

Each raised red flags for the other, wanting the exact opposite in a partner. Adding to the complications, Shahid's deep bond with his mother proved to be a major hurdle, making it difficult for him to maintain any romantic relationship. Ultimately, the pressures of their differences and external influences seem to have taken their toll, resulting in their split.

