Shahid Hinton’s scathing remark about Jerome threatens to drive wedge in relationship with his mom

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shahid Hinton has not approved of Dia and Jerome's romance

WINCHESTER, CALIFORNIA: 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Shahid Hinton's mother, Dia Hinton, continues her enduring romance with Jerome. The couple has been together for nearly nine years and shows no signs of slowing down. However, Dia and Jerome's romance faced a roadblock when Shahid expressed his disapproval in a rather hurtful manner.

Shahid has never completely accepted Jerome as part of the family. In a recent episode, he disparagingly referred to Jerome as his mother's "little boyfriend," a remark that deeply affected Jerome and left him feeling dejected. This remark not only highlighted the tension between Shahid and Jerome but also raised questions about Shahid's role in supporting his mother's happiness. Jerome felt disheartened by Shahid's words and began to consider the possibility of moving out of Dia's home. This potential decision underscores the emotional toll that Shahid's attitude is having on their relationship. Shahid's comment could have jeopardized Dia and Jerome's romance if his mother's partner hadn’t been understanding enough to overlook his potential stepson.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shahid Hinton often jokes about marrying his mother

'I Love A Mama's Boy' often explores the complex and often awkward dynamics between mothers and their sons, with Shahid and Dia Hinton serving as standout examples. Shahid has often joked about marrying his mother if he could, but his behavior suggests there may be more truth to his words than he admits.

Despite his often humorous remarks, Shahid struggles to accept his mother Dia's relationship with anyone else, which reveals a deeper, more serious attachment that complicates their family dynamic. While his jokes about marrying his mother may seem playful on the surface, they hint at a deep emotional bond that makes it challenging for him to envision her with another partner.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shahid Hinton lives in his mother Dia's basement

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Shahid Hinton is in a relationship with Nylah Bembry, yet he still lives in his mother Dia Hinton's basement. The college sweethearts have been together for over three years, but their love story is currently facing a significant challenge.

Nylah dreams of taking their relationship to the next level by moving in together, but Shahid's deep affection for his mother keeps him anchored in her home. Dia's overwhelming love complicates Shahid's desire for independence, creating a tug-of-war between his romantic aspirations and his loyalty to his mother.

