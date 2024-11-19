'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Matt McAdams puts everything on the line by keeping a secret from mother Kelly

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Matt McAdams could risk his close bond with his mother, Kelly McAdams, by keeping a major secret. Matt has been eager to start a new chapter of his life away from his mother, and it appears he's taking the first steps toward independence by searching for a new home

The preview for the upcoming episode hints that Matt has chosen a house, all while keeping his overbearing mother in the dark. Kelly loves controlling nearly every aspect of Matt's life, from picking his clothes to managing his social calendar and even hovering during his dates. She would be devastated to learn about his plans to move out. Matt does deserve the long-awaited independence but it's not possible without truly breaking his bond with his mother. Keeping such a major step a secret could be a deal breaker of the mother-son's already complicated relationship. However, given Kelly's deep attachment to Matt, she likely won't stay angry for long. Instead, she'll try to use her manipulative tactics to convince him to move back in with her.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Matt McAdams plans to move out from his mother Kelly's house (Facebook/@tlc)

Are 'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars Kelly and Matt McAdams on talking terms?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars Kelly and Matt McAdams have seemingly found a way to stay close while living in different places. Matt's social media confirms that his plans to move out haven't strained their mother-son relationship. The TLC star frequently posts photos with his mother.

He has also recently had a photo shoot with Kelly and also shared a series of sweet behind-the-scenes photos from the TLC show set. Interestingly, Kelly has seemingly finally accepted Matt dating a girl as the duo was spotted on a family cruise trip. Sadly, the TLC show viewers will not be able to witness Matt's new romance on the show.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars Kelly and Matt McAdams still share close bond (Facebook/@tlc)

Kelly may play health scare card to manipulate Matt McAdams

'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Kelly McAdams has been struggling with sleep apnea and requires assistance putting on a mask before going to bed. With this condition, a person may stop breathing during sleep, and if left untreated, it can lead to more serious health issues. Matt McAdams has been planning to move out for a long time but always ditched his plans because of Kelly's health scare. However, Kelly would use her manipulative tactics again to keep Matt under control.

Kelly could use her health scare as an emotional tool to prevent Matt from moving out, leaning into her vulnerability to manipulate him while reminding him of a son's duty. Kelly's health issues have always been the perfect excuse to pull him back into her orbit but this time her plans might have different results. However, Matt seems to understand her mother's manipulation and has kept his plans a secret just to avoid falling into her trap again.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 star Kelly wants Matt McAdams to stay with her (TLC)

Catch new episodes of 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 on Mondays at 9 pm ET on TLC.