'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Austin is slowly and surely destroying his relationship with Kris

'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars Austin and Kristopher's romance may not survive his mom

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Austin wanted to rekindle his romance with Kristopher but, instead, he has been sabotaging his longtime relationship without even knowing. He was living with Kris despite their breakup but has recently planned to move out thanks to his mom, Shirlene.

Kris is madly in love with Austin and the thought of him moving out would shatter his heart. Austin, meanwhile, would not let his plans for independence go down without a fight and the preview of the upcoming episode teased a heated argument with Kris leaving the lunch furiously and tearfully.

The TLC show star has been on a house hunt with his mother Shirlene for the last few days without even informing Kris. However, when he learned about Austin's plans to move in with his mother, he called out the duo and seemingly broke things off for the better. Austin should have known the devastating reaction coming and could have avoided the heated fight with a conversation and a direct no to his mother's manipulative drama.

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Austin fails to take a stand for his partner

'I Love a Mama's Boy' star Austin often claimed to the camera that he loved his partner, Kristopher, but he always failed to take a stand for him. Kris has high hopes for their future together but is always left disappointed when Austin fails to take his side even when he is right. He wants his partner to be with him against the world and Shirlene's manipulative plots aimed at driving them apart.

Sadly, Austin's loyalty still leans more toward his mother than his partner and this has become the biggest roadblock in their relationship raising a major red flag. Austin has been unable to prioritize Kris over Shirlene and unless he finds the courage to choose his partner over his mother, their relationship may not survive. Austin needs to confront his mother in order to save his romance with Kris.

Why did Austin plan to move out of Kristopher's apartment?

'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars Austin and Kristopher were happily living together until the former's mother, Shirlene, made a dramatic entrance into their apartment. Shirlene never liked Kris and started criticizing his wardrobe and lifestyle soon after she stepped through the door.

Kris was quite nervous and frustrated because of Shirlene and his feelings erupted when he saw his partner's mother giving treats to his furry child. He was left concerned and tried to warn her first, but things got escalated leading to Shirlene convincing Austin to leave him once and forever.

Catch the new episode of 'I Love a Mama's Boy' Season 4 on Mondays at 9 pm ET on TLC.