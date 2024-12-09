2024 Billboard Music Awards: Date, time, nominees and how to stream the performances
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will take place on Thursday, December 12, and fans can expect a night full of music's biggest stars. Top nominees include Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Sabrina Carpenter, with the awards honoring music released between October 28, 2023, and October 19, 2024.
Zach Bryan leads the pack with 18 nominations, followed by Taylor Swift with 16 and Morgan Wallen with 15. Sabrina Carpenter isn’t far behind with nine nods. Latin music superstars Bad Bunny and Karol G are also in the spotlight, with six and five nominations each. As the last big event of the 2024 awards season, this show will be a celebration of the year’s best music from around the world. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.
Who will be hosting the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, which will include pre-recorded segments filmed around the world. The only performance announced so far is by country star Shaboozey, recorded at the iconic W Hollywood.
sparkle on the #BBMAs Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8pm ET on @FOXTV+ @amazonfiretv and stream after on @paramountplus!"
See @_megmoroney ✨sparkle✨ on the #BBMAs 👉 Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8pm ET on @FOXTV + @amazonfiretv and stream after on @paramountplus!
2024 Billboard Music Awards nominees
SATISFACTION. GUARANTEED. 💎 CARATs are you ready for @pledis_17's #BBMAs performance?!— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) December 7, 2024
Tune in to the Billboard Music Awards → Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8pm ET on @FOXTV + @amazonfiretv and stream after on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/6llRh0JnVZ
Top Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Drake
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top New Artist
Benson Boone
Tommy Richman
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Top Male Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Drake
Post Malone
Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Taylor Swift
SZA
Top Duo/Group
blink-182
Coldplay
Fuerza Regida
Linkin Park
Stray Kids
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Zach Bryan
Drake
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Amy Allen
Jack Antonoff
Zach Bryan
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Doja Cat
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Song Sales Artist
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Shaboozey
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman
SZA
Tyla
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Muni Long
SZA
Tyla
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Junior H
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Female Artist
KAROL G
Shakira
Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artist
ENHYPEN
Jimin
Jung Kook
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
ENHYPEN
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Soundtrack
Hazbin Hotel: Season One
Trolls Band Together
Twisters: The Album
Wish
Wonka
Top R&B Album
Chris Brown, 11:11
Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life
PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
Tyla, Tyla
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, nobody knows what's going to happen tomorrow
Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby's Y Belikeada
Grupo Frontera, The Beginning
Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II
KAROL G, TOMORROW WILL BE BEAUTIFUL (BICHOTA SEASON)
Top K-Pop Album
ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL
Jung Kook, GOLDEN
Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR
Stray Kids, Ate: Mini Album
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Top Billboard 200 Album
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Drake, For All the Dogs
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor's Version)
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Top Hot 100 Song
Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
Jack Harlow, Lovin on Me
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Teddy Swims, Lose Control
Top Streaming Song
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything
Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Teddy Swims, Lose Control
Top Radio Song
Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
Jack Harlow, Lovin on Me
Tate McRae, Greedy
Taylor Swift, Cruel Summer
Teddy Swims, Lose Control
Top Selling Song
Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
Jung Kook, Standing Next to You
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen I Had Some Help
Shaboozey A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Teddy Swims Lose Control
How to stream the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?
With a total of 39 Billboard Music Awards, @Drake has the most career wins out of any male artist at the #BBMAs! 🤯— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) November 28, 2024
This year, Drake earned his 13th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with "For All the Dogs." He also extended his record for the most top 10 hits in Billboard Hot… pic.twitter.com/MLKB1azaq3
This year, the Billboard Music Awards will air on Fox, returning to the network where it first premiered in 1990. Fans can also stream the show on Amazon's Fire TV Channels or watch it on demand on Paramount+. The ceremony kicks off at 8:00 p.m.
Paramount+ offers flexible subscription plans to suit different viewing needs. The Essential plan, priced at $5.99 per month, includes access to a wide library of movies, shows, and live sports, with limited commercials. For those who prefer an ad-free experience, the Premium plan is available at $11.99 per month, which also includes live access to CBS stations. Both plans provide offline downloads and multiple user profiles, making it easy for families or groups to enjoy content on their terms. Annual plans are also available at a discounted rate for subscribers looking to save on long-term access.