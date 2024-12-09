2024 Billboard Music Awards: Date, time, nominees and how to stream the performances

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Billboard Music Awards including the host, nominees, when and where to watch the ceremony

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will take place on Thursday, December 12, and fans can expect a night full of music's biggest stars. Top nominees include Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Sabrina Carpenter, with the awards honoring music released between October 28, 2023, and October 19, 2024.

Zach Bryan leads the pack with 18 nominations, followed by Taylor Swift with 16 and Morgan Wallen with 15. Sabrina Carpenter isn’t far behind with nine nods. Latin music superstars Bad Bunny and Karol G are also in the spotlight, with six and five nominations each. As the last big event of the 2024 awards season, this show will be a celebration of the year’s best music from around the world. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

Who will be hosting the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, which will include pre-recorded segments filmed around the world. The only performance announced so far is by country star Shaboozey, recorded at the iconic W Hollywood. This was confirmed in a post shared by the official Billboard Music Awards on X with the caption, "See @_megmoroney

sparkle on the #BBMAs Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8pm ET on @FOXTV+ @amazonfiretv and stream after on @paramountplus!"

2024 Billboard Music Awards nominees

SATISFACTION. GUARANTEED. 💎 CARATs are you ready for @pledis_17's #BBMAs performance?!



Tune in to the Billboard Music Awards → Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8pm ET on @FOXTV + @amazonfiretv and stream after on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/6llRh0JnVZ — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) December 7, 2024

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Zach Bryan

Drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Amy Allen

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Song Sales Artist

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Shaboozey

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

SZA

Tyla

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Muni Long

SZA

Tyla

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

Shakira

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jung Kook

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

ENHYPEN

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Soundtrack

Hazbin Hotel: Season One

Trolls Band Together

Twisters: The Album

Wish

Wonka

Top R&B Album

Chris Brown, 11:11

Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life

PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller

Tyla, Tyla

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, nobody knows what's going to happen tomorrow

Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby's Y Belikeada

Grupo Frontera, The Beginning

Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II

KAROL G, TOMORROW WILL BE BEAUTIFUL (BICHOTA SEASON)

Top K-Pop Album

ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

Jung Kook, GOLDEN

Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids, Ate: Mini Album

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Top Billboard 200 Album

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Drake, For All the Dogs

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

Jack Harlow, Lovin on Me

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Top Streaming Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Top Radio Song

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

Jack Harlow, Lovin on Me

Tate McRae, Greedy

Taylor Swift, Cruel Summer

Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Top Selling Song

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

Jung Kook, Standing Next to You

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen I Had Some Help

Shaboozey A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims Lose Control

How to stream the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

With a total of 39 Billboard Music Awards, @Drake has the most career wins out of any male artist at the #BBMAs! 🤯



This year, Drake earned his 13th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with "For All the Dogs." He also extended his record for the most top 10 hits in Billboard Hot… pic.twitter.com/MLKB1azaq3 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) November 28, 2024

This year, the Billboard Music Awards will air on Fox, returning to the network where it first premiered in 1990. Fans can also stream the show on Amazon's Fire TV Channels or watch it on demand on Paramount+. The ceremony kicks off at 8:00 p.m.

Paramount+ offers flexible subscription plans to suit different viewing needs. The Essential plan, priced at $5.99 per month, includes access to a wide library of movies, shows, and live sports, with limited commercials. For those who prefer an ad-free experience, the Premium plan is available at $11.99 per month, which also includes live access to CBS stations. Both plans provide offline downloads and multiple user profiles, making it easy for families or groups to enjoy content on their terms. Annual plans are also available at a discounted rate for subscribers looking to save on long-term access.