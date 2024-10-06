How Nneka Ihim found love and hope after heartbreaking departure from 'RHOP'

'RHOP' star Nneka Ihim has been married to Dr Ikenna Ihim for three years

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Nneka Ihim made her Bravo show debut with season 8 and would not return for the upcoming season. The reality star is currently enjoying her life after leaving the Bravo show for her family. She has recently visited Paris and Washington DC and celebrated her birthday in style. Nneka left the franchise to focus on expanding her family with her husband, Dr Ikenna Ihim. She previously had multiple failed fertility procedures but now welcoming a child has become her ultimate priority. While sharing the reason for her departure, Nneka thanked her fans for their love and support.

The Bravo show viewers have witnessed the reality star's intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF). The reality star was thankful for her fans' support in her IUI-turned-IVF journey and the comments she had received genuinely kept her uplifted and fueled her determination to continue to share her story with the world.

'RHOP' star Nneka Ihim shares an update on her IVF journey

'RHOP' star Nneka Ihim has recently taken to her social media and provided an insight into her IVF journey. She filmed the video in her car and explained that she was on her way for her IVF treatment. She also shared clips from the clinic as she got the procedure done. She elaborated in the caption, " A short glimpse into the last 14 days of my 3rd IVF round."

Nneka shared, "Step 1 of this round of IVF is my egg retrieval. The next step will be my embryo transfer. Thanks for the constant love and support! It really takes a village! ♥️♥️." She also acknowledged her weight gain which was a side effect of continuous use of all these hormones. She shared that she would be on operation weight loss as soon as she conceived and delivered her baby.

How did 'RHOP' stars Nneka Ihim and Dr Ikenna Ihim meet?

'RHOP' stars Nneka Ihim became the first-generation Nigerian American to star on the Bravo show. She made her housewife debut with her physician husband Dr Ikenna and the viewers were hooked up at their romance. Nneka met her husband, Ikenna, for the first time when she was living in Los Angeles.

She had been an LA resident for around a decade before moving back to the East Coast. However, Ikenna slid into Nneka's DM and asked for a date. The romance was ignited from both sides and Nneka agreed to go on a date with Ikenna on Christmas Day, and the rest has become history. The couple have been married for more than three years, and recently purchased a new home in Potomac.

