'Wednesday' fans furious after watching Season 2 trailer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: For all you 'Wednesday' fans out there, the trailer for 'Wednesday' Season 2 just dropped on Friday, September 20. Netflix's hit series, starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday Addams, became an instant sensation in 2022, racking up a staggering 252 million views and cementing its place as the most-watched Netflix series of all time.

The show's unique blend of mystery, horror, and coming-of-age drama earned it numerous award nominations, including several for Jenna Ortega's standout performance. Unfortunately, the fans were upset when they saw the release date for the next season of 'Wednesday'.

When will 'Wednesday' Season 2 premiere?

While the teaser trailer promises more of the same dark magic and supernatural mystery that made Season 1 so compelling, fans are gutted to learn they'll have to wait until 2025 for the new season. The trailer confirms the return of beloved characters, including Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Gomez (Luis Guzman), with Tim Burton set to direct four more episodes. Despite the excitement, the lengthy delay has left fans wondering why they have to wait so long. With awards and accolades under its belt, including Jenna Ortega's impressive acting nominations, the anticipation for Season 2 is more than ever and this delay just might rob them of their excitement. Now, all fans can do is count down the days until 2025.

Fans take a jab at 'Wednesday' creators for 3-year delay

Many fans were shocked and disappointed to hear the news of 'the Wednesday' Season 2 release date as they took to X to express their concerns. One user said, "WHY DO WE HAVE TO WAIT SO LONG," while another user wrote, "It's too long."

One fan questioned, "Why it will take 3 years?" "2025???...", shared a user. "I have been waiting to hear something about Wednesday season 2 but this is too long to wait I thought it was going to be at least March 2025. I loved the first season it was like me taking her out on a date and just getting to know the deep part side of her. This is how I felt.," commented a disappointed fan.

'Wednesday' Season 2 trailer

