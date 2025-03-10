Jenna Ortega’s stunning ‘Tonight Show’ outfit has fans asking the same question: "We need..."

Jenna Ortega has been the poster girl for goth fashion, and fans can't get enough of her appearance on Jimmy Fallon show

Jenna Ortega once again stole the spotlight on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon, but this time, it wasn’t only her latest projects making waves—it was her bold fashion statement that got everyone talking. The 'Wednesday' star appeared on Fallon's Season 10, Episode 100 in August 2024, to discuss her upcoming projects, including 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', but fans all across social media went into a frenzy about her striking ensemble. Dressed in an edgy, sheer mini-black dress, Ortega made a jaw-dropping entrance, leaving fans and fashion critics buzzing.

Fans flocked to the comment section of the YouTube video to praise the actress over her outfit. One commented, "That dress is perfect for her." While another added, "That outfit is mesmerizing." Netizens couldn't stop gushing over her legs as one said, "Look at her legs! Damn." Gushing over Ortega, a YouTuber user wrote, "Jenna is a whole notha level of PRETTY. But what's the secret to her toned legs???" While another added, "She is just plain beautiful i NEVER comment on anything but wow look at her legs…" A fan also went on to ask, "Why did the editors remove Jenna's impressive entrance and a standing ovation as the crowd showered her with love and appreciation before sitting? She looked exceptionally stunning in high heels and lace. It's without a doubt the highlight of the entire interview! We need to know!"

After her appearance on 'The Tonight Show', fans also gave a shoutout to her stylist on an Instagram post as one said, "Shoutout to her stylist ! She always looks." Another commented, "You see how she came on the show? Very cutesy, very elegant, she doesn’t need to do much to wow the audience. very demure, very mindful." In another video of 'The Tonight Show', Fallon couldn't stop praising the actress on her looks in Netflix's 'Wednesday'. "You were phenomenal." Mentioning the theme song of the show, he said, "If you go on TikTok, it's you dancing. You are mesmerizing. You are dazzling to look at. And I just go. 'Oh my God.' and you are doing that, and you are just doing the Wednesday stare...and you make it look cool."

The actress has made several remarkable appearances, including during the press tour for 'Beetlejuice 2,' where she was reported to embrace method dressing by wearing outfits inspired by characters and scenes from the original film. Notably, at the Venice Film Festival, she donned a sheer red two-piece Dior Haute Couture dress reminiscent of Lydia's red wedding dress from the movie, as per BusinessInsider. Coming to her leg secrets, it seems Ortega loves a good workout. Discussing her workout preferences with Women’s Health, she shared, “I love doing squats... I just know that my form is 100% correct because I know exactly what I'm doing. So that's become my favorite thing to train."

Jenna Ortega attends a red carpet for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024, in Venice, Italy. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain)

On the other hand, her fitness and wellness routine has also sparked curiosity. In an interview with Strategist, she revealed the one secret ingredient she adds to all her meals. She said, “I always try to incorporate some sort of ginger in my meals or drinks.” While filming 'Wednesday', she became "obsessed with ginger," finding it gave her “that extra boost.” In an interview with Wired, as reported by Hola!, Ortega revealed a shift in her diet, “I was vegan for a really long time, but I stopped when I went to Romania to shoot Wednesday... I don’t think I was meeting my nutrition requirements, so I started eating fish again. So I’m currently pescatarian.”