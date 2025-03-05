Sally Field gave Stephen Colbert a special something he would never forget: "This job is getting..."

"Sally Field, I think it goes without saying that I had a crush on you when I was a child," Colbert confessed after their kiss.

Sally Field made a startling move on Stephen Colbert that left the television host taking cover and revealing a big secret of his life. Field confidently walked on stage and smooched Colbert for a good one minute while appearing on the 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' in 2016. She then casually settled down while the humiliated comedian hid himself behind his desk for a few seconds. "I figured Helen did it. Why can't I?" Field later candidly referred to the scandalous moment Helen Mirren lip-locked with Colbert in the previous episode the same year.

"You won't get an argument from me," the flustered late-night host said while attempting to distract himself by cleaning his glasses. "This job is getting better and better every day," he nervously joked. Colbert then made a shocking confession: "Sally Field, I think it goes without saying that I had a crush on you when I was a child, and it hasn't gone away." He paused and then added, "It has been revived in a large way!" Field calmed him down, saying, "You are fine, you are just fine." An overwhelmed Colbert then thanked the Oscar-winning actress for boosting his confidence.

The topic then veered toward Field's rom-com project 'Hello, My Name is Doris.' The Emmy-winning actress revealed that she played an eccentric 60-year-old who falls for a younger colleague at work. "She has a tremendous crush on very young men," the 'Forrest Gump' actress explained. Colbert praised her onscreen character, saying, "Well, to me the movie is like you are never too old to be young." He then went on to tease Field about the intimate scenes in the film. "What do you make out of the fact that much is being said of you making out with Max Greenfield?" "Well, a pair of lips is a pair of lips, huh?" she cheekily shot back.

Sally Field at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26, 2023, in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Emma McIntyre)

"And mine's just another pair that you pass by in the night?" the television personality sarcastically brought up the steamy smooch they shared a while ago. "Just love them and leave them Field," he added in jest, which left the 'All My Sons' actress looking visibly embarrassed. However, their flirting didn't stop there, as Field casually mentioned that she had been kissing men for the past 53 years. Colbert then jumped in to ask who was the best kisser amongst her co-stars, and the 'Mrs.Doubtfire' actress confessed that she was "still trying to get over Paul Newman." Field then added with a chuckle, "Tonight could have been it though, I could have actually gotten over it." The coy remark left Colbert blushing again.

Fans couldn't handle their sizzling chemistry and joked, "Lmao as the kiss started Stephen was like, "No, I can't do this, I'm married". Then halfway he just decides "Oh fuck it," a viewer mocked. "I think Steven is sleeping on the couch for the next year," a fan wrote in jest. "I wanna see Mrs. Colbert come on the show to address the kisses! That could be hilarious, haha," an online user agreed. "I love how his reaction is "Oh I'm just gonna hide under this desk for a minute," another viewer pointed out. Colbert was previously left speechless when veteran actress Mirren casually lip-locked with him on the late show sets, the viral moment garnered over 3 million views on YouTube.