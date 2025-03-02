Helen Mirren once surprised Jimmy Fallon by doing her interview in a bathtub: "Running out of bubbles..."

Mirren surprised both viewers and host Fallon when she appeared for her 2021 Zoom interview on 'The Tonight Show', from the comforts of her bathtub.

'Fast & Furious' actress Helen Mirren once chose an unexpected and laid-back approach to promoting her then-upcoming film 'F9'. The Academy Award-winner surprised both viewers and host Jimmy Fallon when she appeared for her 2021 Zoom interview on 'The Tonight Show', from the comforts of her bathtub. “I’m in my favorite place in the world,” Mirren exclaimed from underneath a layer of bubbles. Fallon impressed, stood up and applauded. He remarked, “You are the greatest ever!” At the time, as the world resumed life after COVID-19, Mirren seemed not quite ready to give up her virtual appearances.

Explaining her choice of location, 'The Queen' star shared, “That’s the brilliant thing about Zoom. I was thinking, you know, why not be in the place that you love to sit and chat to people? I love having a chat to my husband while I’m sitting in the bath. So, why not do it to the whole of America?” “I’m running out of bubbles, though,” she joked, adding, “That’s the problem. You were chatting away and I was waiting and my bubbles were going down,” Today reported.

After Fallon regained his composure, he discussed 'F9' with Mirren, particularly the fact that she finally gets to drive in the movie. “I drove finally; I begged to drive in the first one and the second one,” she revealed. “And they put me in the back of an ambulance and then in jail, so I had no chance of driving, and I whined and moaned enough that they finally let me drive. But wow, what a drive,” as per Entertainment Weekly. 'F9' was Mirren’s third appearance in the high-speed action franchise, following her roles in 'The Fate of the Furious' and the spin-off 'Hobbs & Shaw'. She returned once again for 'Fast X', continuing her role as Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw, the mother of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), and Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby).

While Mirren's bold bubble bath segment remains etched as one of the most hilarious moments on the show, she wasn't always so comfortable being herself. The actress once reflected on her journey to overcome shyness. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she shared that it wasn't until her 30s that she conquered her fear of performing in front of others. "I was incredibly shy," Mirren admitted, talking about the contrast between her public persona and private feelings.

Helen Mirren attends the 19th annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 21, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff)

As far as her next project goes, Mirren is set to portray author Patricia Highsmith in the upcoming film 'Switzerland', directed by Anton Corbijn. The film dives into Highsmith's later years, focusing on her reclusive life in Switzerland. The cast also includes Alden Ehrenreich, Olivia Cooke, and Elizabeth McGovern. Filming commenced in Rome in January 2025. Additionally, Mirren will also continue her role as Cara Dutton in '1923' Season 2, a prequel to 'Yellowstone'.