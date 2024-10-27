'Babygirl': Nicole Kidman reveals why she needed a rest between takes in her most erotic role to date

The erotic thriller 'Babygirl' delves into complex relationship between a CEO and an intern

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With her stellar acting chops and charismatic screen presence, Nicole Kidman is at the top of the game with back-to-back releases, and with the upcoming movie 'Babygirl', she is only going to cement her status as 2024's one of the busiest stars. Written and directed by Halina Reijn the erotic thriller premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 30 with Kidman receiving the Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

The plot of 'Babygirl' focuses on the complex power dynamics and sexual tension between CEO Romy (Nicole Kidman) and her much younger intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson). From the film's premise, it's clear that it features some striking scenes, but filming them was quite challenging for the actors. Kidman recently shared her thoughts on that experience.

Why did Nicole Kidman take breaks while filming 'Babygirl'?

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in a still from 'Babygirl' (@a24)

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress portrays a successful businesswoman in 'Babygirl' who sacrifices her job and family life to have a passionate affair with her much younger intern. Kidman recently explained why she took many breaks when filming Babygirl's erotic sequences. Kidman joked that she was 'so turned on' when filming 'Babygirl' that she had to momentarily halt production, per New York Post.

Kidman also admitted that faking orgasms in her sexual scenes with Dickinson and Antonio Banderas, who plays her husband in the film, was sometimes too much to bear. Kidman reportedly took on 'Babygirl' to test her limits, but she acknowledged that she felt uneasy in several parts of the movie. It wasn't only Kidman who was having issues while filming but her co-star Dickinson also revealed that he would request privacy from the staff and actors during emotional scenes.

What are Nicole Kidman's upcoming projects?

Nicole Kidman also appeared in Lulu Wang's 'Expats' in 2024 (@amazonprimevideo)

Even after a hectic year, Kidman still has a lot on her plate, as the talented actress prepares to reprise her iconic role in the sequel to 'Practical Magic,' with Sandra Bullock, according to Spoiler Bolavip. In addition, Kidman will play the lead in 'Spellbound,' an animated, action-packed thriller that will premiere on Friday, November 22.

Kidman is also expected to appear in the suspense thriller 'Holland, Michigan.' According to reports, Kidman will co-star with Elle Fanning in 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'. Kidman will reportedly play the brilliant forensic pathologist in 'Kay Scarpetta,' a highly anticipated thriller series about crime investigation using forensic science.

'Babygirl' trailer