Luke Bryan made a touching gesture toward Ryan Seacrest after one 'American Idol' moment

"I'm crying," said Ryan Seacrest to contestant Emmy Russell, who delivered a heartfelt rendition of her original song, 'Want Me' on'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest has been hosting 'American Idol' ever since it made its debut in 2002. Throughout his long association with the singing reality show, the host has been a pillar of strength to contestants and acts as a bridge between the show and the viewers. Despite always cheering up contestants, there was a time when Seacrest was so moved by a performance that he couldn't hold himself back from crying. In a heartwarming gesture, Judge Luke Bryan steps in and comforts Seacrest, making for a heartwarming 'American Idol' moment.

Ryan Seacrest at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025, in New York, New York (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Craig T Fruchtman)

During the 'American Idol' Top 20 performances in 2024, Emmy Russell delivered a heartfelt rendition of her original song, 'Want Me,' with poignant lyrics like, "I want you to want me, like I want you/I want you to need me, like I need you/If you're gonna leave me, then cut me loose/I want you to want me." Her emotional performance earned a standing ovation from both the audience and her fellow contestants, as per Entertainment Online.

Seacrest, visibly moved, ran to the stage and told Russell, "I'm crying," which she confirmed. Katy Perry humorously quipped, "Ryan, do you want somebody to want you like that too?" to which Seacrest responded, "Love me like I love you." Moved by the moment, Bryan stood up and approached Seacrest and offered him a heartwarming hug. Seacrest, in return, jumped into Bryan's arms for a heartfelt embrace, prompting Lionel Richie to comment, "That was a moment."

Finally, Seacrest explained to Russell why her song touched him so deeply as he said, "Knowing that was your song, you started writing at nine, and knowing those were your lyrics. It was just so emotional backstage." At the judges' table, Bryan was ready to give his feedback, but he couldn't help but reflect on his moment with Seacrest. "I'm just trying to get over Ryan... that was the most expensive thing I held," he joked, before high-fiving Perry.

Recently, Seacrest shocked fans with a dramatic new look in a promo for 'American Idol' Season 23. Known for his polished style, Seacrest surprised viewers by appearing in a more casual outfit, wearing a loose green floral button-down shirt with the top buttons undone and light blue jeans, as per TV Insider. In the promo, Seacrest’s mother, Constance, makes a surprise appearance, saying, "Surprise, it's your biggest fan," as she appears on a screen behind him. When he asks, "Mom, what show is this?" she humorously responds, mimicking his famous introduction to the show, saying, "This… is American Idol."

Now, talking about Seacrest's 'American Idol' salary, the host started at $5 million per year when he began hosting the show in 2002. By 2009, his contract was renegotiated to $15 million, and in 2011, it jumped to $45 million, as per Life & Style Magazine. Seacrest now earns an estimated $75 million annually from his various business ventures, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Humorously reflecting on his role on the reality show, he said, "Sometimes I'm comforting #IDOL contestants, sometimes I’m celebrating with them … And other times, I’m just entertaining them with how bad I am at everything except hosting."