Lionel Richie couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw his lookalike on the ‘American Idol’ stage

"We're going to need a paternity test," jokingly said Luke Bryan as he noticed Lionel Richie and Garrison Bennett's strikingly similar looks

Ever Since 'American Idol' made its debut in 2002, the show has been grabbing major headlines for churning out talented musicians like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and many others. While most of the participants showcase their distinctive vocal range, setting them apart from others. There have been instances when the singers stunned judges with their striking looks. In one such instance, Lionel Richie was left speechless when a contestant looked eerily similar to his young self.

Lionel Richie attends The Greatest Night In Pop Conversation at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images for Netflix | Photo by Natasha Campos)

In a preview for 'American Idol' in March 2024, 19-year-old Garrison Bennett from North Carolina left all three judges stunned with his striking resemblance to Richie, as per American Songwriter. Bennett walked into the audition room wearing an outfit that Richie recognized as one he had worn before, prompting the judge to comment, "I've rocked that exact outfit." Katy Perry then exclaimed, "He looks like you!" Richie was visibly shocked, saying, "I've got some pictures of me in high school and college, and that's the look." Bennett admitted that this wasn't the first time he'd heard this comparison, adding, "I get that a lot," as the clip showed a side-by-side comparison of him and a younger Richie.

Luke Bryan joked, "We're going to need a paternity test to make sure this isn’t Lionel's child," to which Richie responded, "By the way, I'd be proud of that son." The fun continued before Bennett even showcased his vocal talents. When asked if he wanted to perform 'Superstition,' Bennett confirmed, asking, "Do you want 'Superstition'?" Perry enthusiastically replied, "Yeah, I want ‘Superstition.'" He then delivered a soulful, toe-tapping rendition of Stevie Wonder's classic, which had all three judges clapping along. Bryan remarked, "It's that Leon Bridges, laid-back singing."

Reportedly, all three judges voted "yes," advancing Bennett to the next round. However, during the untelevised Idol Arena performance, Bennett was placed in a group with Conall Gorman, DJ Williams, Abby Blake, Dave Fio, Kyra Waits, Amari, and Noah Peters, where the judges ultimately eliminated them, as per American Idol Wiki.

Richie is not the only judge who met his twin on the show, as 17-year-old Hannah Everhart made a lasting impression with her voice and striking resemblance to Perry, as per USA Today. Talking about her uncanny similarities to Perry, Everhart said before her audition, "Every time I go get my hair done, 'Wow, she looks like Katy Perry.' Maybe it's the eyeballs, because we both have blue ones and they're big. I never exactly saw little ol' me getting to do something like this, you know?"

When she entered the audition room, Perry immediately noticed the resemblance, asking, "Are you the country version of me? Were we separated at birth?" Everhart sang Johnny Cash's 'Wayfaring Stranger' but admitted she originally planned to audition with Etta James' "At Last" but opted to "just play it safe." The judges, however, requested she sing "At Last," and Perry encouraged her, saying, "Unclasp your hands and out-sing me." The judges were impressed with her performance and voted to send her to Hollywood. Before she left, Perry gave Everhart some advice, saying, "You have an attitude problem... and I like it. But you are no longer allowed to 'play it safe.' You better start rolling the dice on your life."