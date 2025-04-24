Carrie Underwood had no idea she could do this at ‘American Idol’ — until Luke Bryan showed her

'American Idol' Season 23 is currently filming, and judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan sat down for an exclusive chit-chat on 'Good Morning America' to dish out the inside details. During their insightful conversation, Bryan revealed that he taught Underwood a 'secret judge's trick' to claim ownership over a contestant who might possess special talent during an audition, as per People. The country legend explained that he and Lionel Richie occasionally used this 'stealth power' to help potential 'Idols' hone their skills by recommending them to perform a specific song or giving singing tips, even if the other judges aren't as convinced.

"Early in the tapings, Carrie didn’t know that you could start telling the contestants what to sing," Bryan stated. "I was like, ‘Sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ sing this,’ and Carrie’s like, ‘We can do that?’ So the fun part about that is when you really see something magical in a kid and the other two judges may not, but you can really take ownership of this one particular contestant." He continued, "And Lionel and I have done that in years past, so it’s really fun when you can feel a connection with a kid and start really kind of cheering them on and doing things in your mind that you think will help them navigate the thing."

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest 'American Idol' photocall on October 02, 2024, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mike Coppola)

Bryan confessed that Underwood is slowly learning the 'tricks of the trade' and has been implementing his advice, "So it’s been really fun watching her learn stuff like that, and we’re just having a blast with the talent. It’s really awesome this year." Underwood took over the judge's seat from Katy Perry, who announced her exit in 2024. The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker confessed on the morning show that it was surreal to be part of the judging panel after winning 'American Idol' two decades ago. "It doesn’t feel like it, but it’s really cool to be on the other side of things," she said.

Bryan has been watching Underwood's back as she navigates through judge duties, while appearing on the CMA Awards red carpet, the 'Country Girl' hitmaker had a few wise words. “The thing about it is Carrie has to kind of learn in real time,” Bryan told E! News. “You kind of have to learn how to be a judge. It’s not like you can go to American Idol judging school." He continued to gush about Underwood's humble nature and added that she possessed the gift of connecting with the contestants. "She’s doing a great job and really settling into the judging table.” The 'Buy Dirt' singer confessed that the only trouble Underwood faced was saying 'No' during the auditions.

Recently, Bryan joked that his fellow judge might need plenty of therapy after spending time on the judge's chair, People reported. "Up her therapist,” he spoke in jest. “If she has a therapist, she’s probably going to have to double to deal with me and Lionel.” "Maybe I should credit her,” he sarcastically added. “Do therapists do gift cards where I can call her therapist and gift her a voucher?”