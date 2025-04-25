Carrie Underwood may be a judge now, but there’s one awkward ‘American Idol’ moment that still haunts her

Back when she was just a 21-year-old contestant, Carrie Underwood made a slip-up so adorably awkward, it still makes her cringe 20 years later

Carrie Underwood won season four of 'American Idol' in 2005, and the country queen has made a significant homecoming by returning to judge season 23 of the talent reality show. However, in a recent interview that was shared on the ABC show's official Instagram account, she opened up about a humiliating experience from her 'Idol' days that still bothers her. The throwback clip featured host Ryan Seacrest quizzing the 'Cowboy Casanova' singer about her Hollywood experience, "A lot of people take photos of the sidewalk, the stars, the sign." "Any of the stars? Have you seen stars?" he asked the then 21-year-old as they stood on the 'Walk of Fame'. Underwood looked visibly confused and replied, "I mean, it’s been pretty cloudy," referring to the weather. "No, I mean celebrities,” Seacrest corrected Underwood, who then realized her verbal gaffe and replied amusingly, "No, just you!"

Underwood reflected on the embarrassing moment in the video, saying, "This moment has haunted me literally for 20 years." She continued, "People still bring it up. It just was what it was," she added. As per Parade, the 'Before He Cheats' singer refuted claims that it was a 'scripted' moment for publicity. However, fans found her throwback reaction adorable, and they lauded her innocence. "I think it was honest and adorable! Proof of what a down-to-earth person she was and still is," a viewer praised. "My southern girl brain went where your southern girl brain went…no shame. We understand the important things in life," a fan gushed over the Oklahoma native.

Carrie Underwood on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 02, 2024 in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

"Common mistake to confuse me with an actual star," even Seacrest couldn't help reacting to their viral throwback in the comments section. Meanwhile, Underwood confessed during an interview with Extra that she still gets nightmares about her 'American Idol' win. “People are just saying, ‘Can we just crown Carrie the winner again?’” Terri Seymour quizzed. “I actually have dreams… often where I'm trying out for ‘American Idol’ again, even though I won once, and in my dream I know that I won, and it's like, ‘Do I want to try out again? Do I think I can win again, or what if I lose this time?’ So, no, I don't want to do that, but it was a great night,” she admitted.

On the other hand, Underwood also revealed that the 'American Idol' theme song still gives her major anxiety and releases a series of flashbacks in her mind from the past. "For the record, the American Idol music gives me anxiety. I get like this flash of fear in my heart, like nervousness 'cause it's the same. Woo. PTSD," she was clearly seen confessing in a video posted on Instagram. Even while Underwood made light of the entire situation, it is clear she is implying that her memories of competing on the show in the past are influencing her ability to judge.

She recently expressed anxiety over cutting out contestants from the top 20 to merely 14 during the live show, “It was a huge cut tonight, and it was on us to save people. I will see them in my dreams forever. I will carry guilt with me for the rest of my life,” she confessed.