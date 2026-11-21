‘Law & Order’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ actor EJ Carroll dies at 66

E.J. Carroll was heading to a recording session when he died suddenly on Thursday

‘Law & Order’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ actor E.J. Carroll passed away on November 19, aged 66, Variety has reported. His representative, Jon Mason, confirmed that the actor died unexpectedly en route to a voice work session. No further information was given regarding the circumstances. Carroll had also filmed a role in ‘A Delicate Arrangement.’ A comment issued in conjunction with the announcement described Carroll as a “consummate actor” and highlighted his devotion to the many parts he took on, as well as his eagerness and involvement in seeing the production through to completion.

Pictures of E.J. Carroll (Image Source: IMDb)

Born May 21, 1960, Carroll began his screen career in 1998, appearing as a police officer in ‘Law & Order.’ Over the course of almost 30 years, he appeared in numerous films, TV shows, shorts, and video games. In addition to his initial appearance, Carroll featured in 3 other ‘Law & Order’ episodes between 1998 and 2004, during the original network’s 1990-2010 run. These included 2 appearances on each of its offshoots: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent.’ More recently, Carroll appeared on the following shows: New York-based ‘Blue Bloods’ (CBS), ‘The Blacklist’ (NBC), ‘High Maintenance’ (HBO), ‘Pose’ (FX), and ‘The Punisher’ (Netflix). In the latter, he portrayed Dr. Charles in the Season 2 finale, ‘The Whirlwind,’ broadcast in January 2019.

In 2012, he played Sheriff Victor Sickles in 2 episodes of HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire.’ The series debuted in 2010 and is written by Terence Winter and directed by Martin Scorsese, with Steve Buscemi headlining. Also in 2012, Carroll featured in an episode of ‘Damages’ (FX), starring Glenn Close and Rose Byrne. 5 years down the line, he found himself in another HBO series, this time playing a supporting role as Fat Mooney in ‘The Deuce.’ The character ran a s*x shop in NYC and reported to Frankie Martino (played by James Franco), operating in the 1970s and ‘80s Manhattan.

Amongst Carroll’s filmography were the 2006 release ‘The Night Listener,’ ‘The Wrestler’ (2008) directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Mickey Rourke, and ‘Everybody’s Fine’ (2009) starring Robert De Niro, with co-star Kate Beckinsale. In the gaming space, Carroll lent his voice to a part in the 2013 game ‘Grand Theft Auto V,’ as well as a 2008 entry in the ‘Need for Speed’ range, titled ‘Undercover.’ Finally, TheWrap can confirm that Carroll’s last known role was as a stalker in ‘The Mayflower,’ and that a ‘Celebration of Life’ is planned over the coming year in NYC, organized by his family and close friends.